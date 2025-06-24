Balfour Capital Welcomes Chandrakant Dwivedy as Investment Advisor

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group Welcomes Chandrakant Dwivedy: A Strategic Voice in Cross-Border Investment and Emerging MarketsBalfour Capital Group (BCG), a global leader in alternative investments and capital advisory, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chandrakant Dwivedy as Senior Investment Strategist. As BCG deepens its footprint across Asia and strengthens its capital structuring capabilities, Chandrakant’s appointment marks a significant step in reinforcing the firm’s commitment to sustainable finance, cross-border dealmaking, and institutional innovation.Chandrakant Dwivedy is a seasoned investment strategist with over 16 years of experience spanning private equity structuring, capital markets advisory, and public-private investment promotion across India, Singapore, and Europe. Known for his pragmatic insights and hands-on execution, he has advised sovereign agencies, institutional investors, and industry bodies on capital allocation strategies, ESG-aligned portfolios, and policy-driven investor engagement.As Senior Investment Analyst at Kylla Corporate Transactions, Chandrakant has designed bespoke private equity portfolios tailored to both public and private sector mandates—ranging from early-stage startups to brownfield infrastructure and IPO-stage ventures. His ability to integrate impact finance with institutional performance has made him a trusted voice in sustainable capital development. He also plays a strategic role advising on Kylla Treasury Services, facilitating capital flows and structured offerings between Europe and Asia.Previously, Chandrakant held a consulting position with IPICOL (Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited), where he was instrumental in driving state-level investment facilitation, reforming administrative workflows, and shaping investor conferences to attract global interest in India’s industrial corridors. His leadership at Four-D Management Consulting AG and the Indian Register of Quality Systems (IRQS) further reflects his versatility across operational due diligence, quality frameworks, and organizational transformation.Chandrakant began his career in retail banking and insurance, serving in management roles at HDFC Bank and MetLife, where he oversaw credit distribution, branch operations, and asset-based financing. This early experience anchors his approach to capital markets in operational realism and client-focused delivery.He holds a PGDM in Marketing from KIIT School of Management and a Bachelor's in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Technology. In addition, he is a RABQSA Qualified Lead Auditor in ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS, and Energy Management Systems—bringing a unique combination of financial strategy, technical diligence, and governance insight to his advisory work.“Chandrakant brings a unique perspective on regional investment ecosystems and long-term capital stewardship. His appointment reflects Balfour’s belief that growth in emerging markets must be guided by deep local knowledge and globally integrated solutions,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group.Fluent in English and Hindi, and embedded in regional capital corridors while advising globally, Chandrakant’s arrival is another step in BCG’s mission to empower clients with intelligence-led capital solutions—anchored by people, performance, and purpose.About Balfour Capital Group:Balfour Capital Group is a globally oriented investment firm providing customized financial solutions to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. With a reputation for precision, performance, and partnership, BCG offers a comprehensive range of asset management and advisory services, supported by a growing team of skilled professionals operating across key global financial centers.

