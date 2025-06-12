Boostlingo Introduces the First Built-In AI Transcripts for Interpreted Calls

Even sixty seconds regained at scale drives measurable savings and better service.” — Bryan Forrester, Co-Founder and CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boostlingo today became the first on-demand interpreting platform with a built-in AI feature, announcing the general availability of AI-powered transcripts and summaries. This paid add-on turns every interpreted call on the Boostlingo On-Demand platform into a clear, shareable record in seconds, and no extra apps or exports are required.The new feature automatically converts spoken dialogue into accurate text and adds a structured recap of who spoke, what was decided, and what happens next. Customers logged more than 177,000 interpreted minutes during the beta. They reported saving up to a minute of paperwork per call, freeing users, attorneys, and service agents to focus on people, not keyboards.“Even sixty seconds regained at scale drives measurable savings and better service,” said Bryan Forrester, Boostlingo Co-Founder and CEO. “Our mission is to remove friction from language access. Automating documentation is the next leap toward that goal, and early feedback shows it can transform daily workflows across care, legal, and customer support teams.”Transcriptions and summaries launch in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, French, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Russian, Ukrainian, and Korean, with more than thirty additional languages on the roadmap. The experience is identical on web and mobile, preserving interpreter role metadata and timestamps for easy search and audit.Internal analysis shows that every minute of manual documentation avoided can save between thirty-three cents and one dollar, depending on the staff role. Across hundreds of daily calls, early adopters estimate thousands of dollars returned to the bottom line, while audit-ready summaries strengthen compliance and quality programs.The AI pipeline was built with privacy from day one. It is in the final stages of securing a Business Associate Agreement with its last AI vendor; full HIPAA alignment is expected shortly. Data never leaves Boostlingo’s encrypted environment except in the customer’s direction, meeting today’s GDPR and SOC 2 standards.Current Boostlingo customers can contact their Account Manager to activate a trial, while prospective organizations are invited to book a live demo at boostlingo.com/demo . With no new hardware, training, or integrations required, the add-on delivers clarity, compliance, and cost savings in one friction-free upgrade.Media ContactMorgan TellerDirector of Marketingmorgan.teller@boostlingo.comAbout BoostlingoBoostlingo is an interpreting technology company based in Austin, TX, dedicated to building innovative solutions that help its customers communicate without barriers and increase language access for all. The Boostlingo platform offers video, phone, and on-demand interpreting, industry-leading interpreter management and scheduling tools, remote simultaneous interpretation, video conferencing capabilities, and advanced AI captioning and transcription.For more information, visit https://boostlingo.com/

