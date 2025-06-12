CDCR Facilities Placed on Modified Program

SACRAMENTO – Effective immediately, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) has placed all Level III and Level IV facilities on a modified program in response to a recent and concerning rise in violent incidents directed towards both staff and incarcerated individuals. This action also follows an increase in overdose cases and findings of contraband.

The following institutions will be affected: California Medical Facility, California Men’s Colony, California Correctional Institution, California State Prison-Los Angeles County, California State Prison-Sacramento, California State Prison-Corcoran, California State Prison-Centinela, California State Prison-Solano, Calipatria State Prison, Folsom State Prison, High Desert State Prison, Kern Valley State Prison, Mule Creek State Prison, North Kern State Prison, Pelican Bay State Prison, Pleasant Valley State Prison, Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, Salinas Valley State Prison, Sierra Conservation Camp, Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison-Corcoran, and Wasco State Prison.

A thorough investigation into the recent incidents is currently underway. The modified program will remain in effect until the review is complete. During this period, individuals affected by the modified operations will continue to have access to essential services, including medical care, legal proceedings and other critical appointments. Meals will be delivered directly to housing units, and all movement within the facilities, including access to showers, will be conducted in a controlled and secure manner.

Phone access, ViaPath tablet communications and in-person visitation will be suspended during this time.

CDCR remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and security of its institutions and is dedicated to protecting the well-being of both staff and those in its custody.

