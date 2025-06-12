Space Cities Event on June 26 Cancelled Due to Unforeseen Circumstances

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) and CityAge regret to announce that the Space Cities event, originally scheduled for June 26, 2025, has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

This event was designed to bring together leaders from the space industry, local government, and innovation sectors to explore the future of urban space infrastructure. Although the program generated strong interest, logistical challenges outside of our control have made it necessary to cancel the event at this time.

The Space Force Association remains committed to facilitating important conversations about how cities are evolving to support the growing space economy, and we look forward to announcing future opportunities to continue this dialogue.

All registrants will receive a full refund, and those who signed up will be the first to receive updates on upcoming events in the Space Cities series.

About

The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

Space Force Association

