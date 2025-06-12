Space Cities Event on June 26 Cancelled Due to Unforeseen Circumstances
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) and CityAge regret to announce that the Space Cities event, originally scheduled for June 26, 2025, has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.
This event was designed to bring together leaders from the space industry, local government, and innovation sectors to explore the future of urban space infrastructure. Although the program generated strong interest, logistical challenges outside of our control have made it necessary to cancel the event at this time.
The Space Force Association remains committed to facilitating important conversations about how cities are evolving to support the growing space economy, and we look forward to announcing future opportunities to continue this dialogue.
All registrants will receive a full refund, and those who signed up will be the first to receive updates on upcoming events in the Space Cities series.
Karen Lawrie
This event was designed to bring together leaders from the space industry, local government, and innovation sectors to explore the future of urban space infrastructure. Although the program generated strong interest, logistical challenges outside of our control have made it necessary to cancel the event at this time.
The Space Force Association remains committed to facilitating important conversations about how cities are evolving to support the growing space economy, and we look forward to announcing future opportunities to continue this dialogue.
All registrants will receive a full refund, and those who signed up will be the first to receive updates on upcoming events in the Space Cities series.
Karen Lawrie
https://ussfa.org
publicaffairs@ussfa.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.