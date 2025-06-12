AutoAcquire AI Secures Another $4M to Boost AI in Used Vehicle Acquisition

AutoAcquire is set to significantly scale up its sales operations, aiming to bring on another 1000 dealers in the next 12-16 months

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoAcquire AI Secures Another $4M to Boost AI in Used Vehicle AcquisitionAutoAcquire AI, a Florida-based startup that's truly shaking things up in the automotive world with its cutting-edge tech platform, has successfully raised $5 million in seed funding, all thanks to some fantastic angel investors.This new funding is going to really supercharge the growth of AutoAcquire AI's platform. It's designed to help dealerships acquire vehicles more efficiently by leveraging real-time market data, smart automated valuations, and powerful AI databases and processes. We're already close to hitting 100 clients, and AutoAcquire is set to significantly scale up its sales operations, aiming to bring on another 1000 dealers in the next 12-16 months.Anthony Monteiro, our founder and CEO – who brings 30 years of experience from the software and automotive industries – shared, “It’s been incredible to see how quickly we’ve grown with minimal advertising. The platform truly delivers outstanding results. Our early adoption dealer partners are some of the savviest and largest groups in the business, and their success has directly contributed to ours! This investment means we can bring on even more top-tier talent to our already amazing leadership team and really step up our branding and sales efforts.”Acquisition of used vehicles from any source and especially, direct from consumer will be the most critical element of successful dealers over the next 5 years and AutoAcquire AI is perfectly positioned to lead the industry's automation transformation. These funds will be instrumental in expanding our team, developing our AI platform further, and forging strategic partnerships across the U.S.

