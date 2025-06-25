AutoAcquire hires Used Vehicle Acquisition Legend Frank Knox as Chief Operating Officer

Fully Automated Vehicle Acquisition Platform

With more than 2 decades of automotive purchasing and inventory leadership, Frank brings operational expertise and a track record of driving scale and success

Frank is one of the most forward-thinking minds in the vehicle acquisition space,” said Anthony Monteiro. “He has more experience at this than anyone I know, so I'm blessed to have him on our team?” — Anthony Monteiro

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frank Knox Hired as Chief Operating Officer of AutoAcquire AIAutoAcquire AI, a pioneer in AI-driven automotive acquisition technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank Knox as Chief Operating Officer (COO). A seasoned executive with more than two decades of automotive purchasing and inventory leadership, Frank brings exceptional operational expertise and a track record of driving scale and innovation in automotive retail.Frank previously served as Director of Purchasing for Off Lease Only, one of the nation’s largest independent dealerships, where he led the development of direct-from-consumer acquisition programs and scaled buy centers across all locations. Earlier in his career, Frank spent over 17 years at CarMax, where he played a pivotal role in launching MaxOffer, a transformative tool that reshaped vehicle acquisition through data and technology.At AutoAcquire AI, Frank will oversee operations with a focus on scaling the company’s platform, optimizing inventory sourcing strategies, and expanding customer acquisition programs. His leadership will drive execution across departments and align the company’s operational engine with its aggressive growth objectives.“Frank is a powerhouse operator and one of the most forward-thinking minds in the vehicle acquisition space,” said Anthony Monteiro, Founder and CEO of AutoAcquire AI. “He knows firsthand what dealerships need to thrive, and his experience scaling acquisition programs from scratch makes him the ideal leader to help us scale our platform and impact.”“Joining AutoAcquire AI as COO is an incredible opportunity,” said Frank Knox. “This team is building the future of vehicle sourcing. I’m excited to bring my operational experience to help dealerships win in a changing marketplace—and to help AutoAcquire lead that change.”About AutoAcquire AIAutoAcquire AI is transforming how dealerships source inventory through an intelligent platform powered by advanced AI. By automating vehicle identification, appraisal, and acquisition workflows, AutoAcquire helps dealers source more cars, faster, and with greater precision—improving profitability and customer experience.Media ContactAutoAcquire AIpress@autoacquireai.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.