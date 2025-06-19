Altaris 2025 Women in Business Awards Celebrates Outstanding Women-Led Achievements

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Women in Business Awards . These awards recognise the leadership, innovation and dedication of women across a wide range of sectors, from healthcare and education to consultancy and technology.This year’s recipients reflect the depth and diversity of women’s contributions to business. Many of the honourees have built organisations that prioritise not only commercial success but also social responsibility, community impact and inclusive growth. Their journeys are marked by resilience, a commitment to high standards, and a focus on building strong, purpose-led teams. Whether leading global initiatives, scaling high-growth enterprises, or founding businesses rooted in lived experience, these individuals demonstrate the breadth of talent shaping the future of enterprise.Altaris Business Awards 2025 Women in Business Awards Winners- Lesley Glen, Kids Operating Room - Leadership Excellence Award- Dr. Chaw-Su Kyi, West London Orthodontist Cosmetic Dental Studios - Healthcare Businesswoman of the Year- Marziyeh Rajabpour, Fuwment - Brand and Marketing Award- Jacqueline Stockwell, Leadership Through Data - Resilience & Empowerment Award- Linda Stringer, Linda Stringer Individual Estate Agency Ltd - Real Estate Businesswoman of the Year- Jaine Alderson, AbFabFit Club (Bishops Stortford) Ltd - Business Growth Award- Hayley Crombleholme, Speed Mooting - Young Businesswoman of the Year- Stephanie Birch, Birch Strategic Services - Consulting Businesswoman of the Year- Lottie Doherty, Virtual Lottie Limited - Businesswoman of the YearAltaris Business Awards 2025 Women in Business Awards Finalists- Nihal Attia, Wayak Communications & PR - Business Growth Award- Dawn Ellis, Lemon Pip Digital - Brand and Marketing Award- Sharon Scott, ASET International Energy Training Academy - Businesswoman of the Year- Amanda Nutt, Elevo - Healthcare Businesswoman of the Year- Ousha Demello, The Uplift Academy - Resilience & Empowerment Award- Ellie Norris, What The Ell - Young Businesswoman of the Year- Kirsty Lavell, Socials with KL - Consulting Businesswoman of the Year- Lisa Giet, Telios Tutors - Leadership Excellence AwardAcknowledging Excellence in Every SectorThe 2025 Women in Business Awards reflect the achievements of individuals who have brought focus, direction and purpose to their work. These business leaders have demonstrated how clear values, practical strategies and a commitment to collaboration can generate meaningful outcomes, whether in enterprise growth, professional development or community support.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all winners and finalists. Their work serves as a clear example of what can be achieved through determination, innovation and leadership. As these women continue to shape their respective industries, they also contribute to a wider culture of positive and lasting impact.To learn more about the 2025 Women in Business Awards, please contact Altaris Business Awards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.