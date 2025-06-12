Unprotected Poultry and Birdfeeders Continue to Cause Bear–Human Conflicts in New Hampshire

CONTACT:

Dan Bailey: (603) 271-1126

Andy Timmins: (603) 271-2461

June 12, 2025

Concord, NH – Residents raising backyard poultry or feeding wild birds are being asked to do their part to prevent bear–human conflicts this summer and into the fall. Despite the current abundance of natural foods, these options represent highly temping food attractants to bears. Black oil sunflower seeds are higher in fat and protein than any other food a bear can find in the wild, and domestic poultry, while easily protected by an investment in electric fencing, is equally as enticing to a hungry bear.

“Overall, bear–human conflict reports have been average this spring, but there has been an increase in the number of bears being shot by chicken owners, which is unfortunate given the conflict abatement assistance available to the public in New Hampshire,” said Dan Bailey, Bear Project Leader for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. “If you raise poultry, invest in electric fencing that protects the birds. Biologists from Fish and Game and U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services loan out over 100 electric fences each summer to protect poultry from bear damage. The other purpose of this loan program is to demonstrate the effectiveness of the equipment to help convince poultry owners to make this investment for themselves. Electric fencing is available at a variety of stores that specialize in agricultural needs, and it is not terribly expensive. Shooting bears and other wildlife that are attracted to chickens is a cyclical approach rather than a long-term solution.”

The presence of bears at birdfeeders is another important issue and has been a topic of conversation on social media in recent weeks. “Some people think that only having feeders out during the day or elevating them out of a bear’s reach is an adequate deterrent, but neither will work,” said Bailey. “Bears will visit feeders during the day, and they will also be attracted to spilled seed under elevated feeders. While we appreciate the public’s desire to attract and view birds, the decision to do so is detrimental to bears. People and bears can successfully live together, however it requires increased human responsibility to eliminate food attractants, especially bird feeders. People might consider natural plantings, a birdbath, or anther water source to attract and benefit wild birds in the summer.”

Some steps to take to help coexist with bears and avoid conflicts include:

Stop feeding wild birds by April 1. If you live south of the White Mountains, consider removing bird feeders by March 15 or at the onset of spring-like weather conditions, whichever comes first since conditions fluctuate throughout the state.

Clean up any spilled birdseed and dispose of it in a secured trash container.

Protect poultry and livestock with electric fencing. Invest in equipment that provides long-term solutions to perennial issues.

Secure all garbage in airtight containers inside a garage or adequate storage area, and put garbage out on the morning of pickup, rather than the night before. If using a dumpster, inform your dumpster company that you need one with metal locking tops and doors that are inaccessible to bears and other wildlife.

Never put meat scraps in your compost pile.

Don’t leave pet food dishes outside overnight.

Clean and store outdoor grills after each use.

Never deliberately feed bears. You will be encouraging these animals to rely on human-related foods which will affect their wild behavior and reduce their chance of survival.

Always utilize a food storage container when backcountry camping or hiking.

Secure food in a locked vehicle or outbuilding when front country (i.e., car) camping.

Visit https://bearwise.org/ for helpful information on living responsibly with black bears.

If you have questions regarding bear-related issues, you can get advice by calling the NH Fish and Game Department’s Wildlife Division at 603-271- 2461.