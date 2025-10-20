CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley Morse

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

October 20, 2025

Albany, NH – On October 18, 2025, at 1:50 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker on the UNH Trail Hedgehog Mountain in the White Mountain National Forest. The injured hiker’s companion hiked out and then drove down Route 112 until they could find cell service before then calling 911 for assistance. The caller identified the injured hiker as Jennifer Schanke, 39-years-old, from Chelmsford, MA. Schanke had sustained an ankle injury and was unable to walk.

Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded along with members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) Team. They arrived at Schanke’s location at 4:05 p.m. Schanke was assessed, stabilized, and then carried back down the trail to the trailhead parking area arriving at 5:30 p.m.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency, which relies heavily on volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.