Celiveo Announces Celiveo 365 Cloud Print Solution for Lexmark Printers

Celiveo, leader in Cloud print management, announces the launch of Celiveo 365, a cutting-edge cloud print solution designed specifically for Lexmark printers.

Celiveo 365 for Lexmark is a game-changer for organizations seeking a modern, secure, cost-efficient Cloud print and scan management solution, fully integrated with Entra ID and Azure. ” — Jean-Francois d’Estalenx, CEO of Celiveo

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celiveo 365 delivers seamlessly Cloud print for Lexmark MFP, printers and copiers, offering businesses a streamlined, cloud-based approach to print management. The solution enhances security through Zero Trust authentication, supports cost-effective printing with advanced tracking and reporting, and simplifies IT administration with its serverless architecture. Expanding Microsoft Universal Print for Lexmark printers, Celiveo 365 empowers organizations to manage printing effortlessly while reducing operational costs and enhancing document security.Key features of Celiveo 365 for Lexmark include:- Secure pull printing with user authentication to prevent unauthorized access.- Seamless integration with Microsoft 365 and Azure Active Directory.- Advanced cost allocation and print job tracking for better budget control.- Serverless deployment for simplified IT management and scalability.- Compatibility with a wide range of Lexmark multifunction printers.This release underscores Celiveo’s commitment to providing innovative, sustainable, and secure print solutions for enterprises worldwide. Celiveo 365 is now available for Lexmark customers, enabling them to transform their print infrastructure with the power of the cloud print and Microsoft WPP For more information about Celiveo 365 Cloud Print for Lexmark, visit https://www.celiveo.com or contact sales@celiveo.com.About Celiveo Celiveo is a global provider of enterprise print management solutions, specializing in secure, sustainable, and cost-effective printing for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Celiveo empowers organizations to optimize their print environments while maintaining the highest standards of security and efficiency.

