Celiveo Unveils Guide Detailing How to Enhance Microsoft Universal Print with Follow-Me Pull Printing

A step-by-step guide empowers businesses to integrate advanced follow-me printing into Microsoft Universal Print, enhancing security, efficiency and lower TCO.

Microsoft Universal Print is a game-changer for cloud-based printing, and Celiveo takes it further by adding enterprise-grade follow-me printing features” — Jean-Francois d'Estalenx, CEO of Celiveo

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celiveo, a leader in secure enterprise printing solutions, has released a comprehensive guide titled "How to Add a Powerful Follow-Me Pull Print to Microsoft Universal Print ," now available on at https://www.celiveo.com/blog/how-to-add-a-powerful-follow-me-pull-print-to-microsoft-universal-print/ This step-by-step resource empowers businesses to integrate advanced pull printing capabilities into Microsoft Universal Print, enhancing security, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in print management.The guide outlines how Celiveo 365 extension for Microsoft Universal Print adds an advanced "Follow-Me" functionality—a feature that allows users to release print jobs securely at any compatible printer, reducing waste and bolstering document confidentiality. Celiveo 365 extends the list of printers supported driver-less by Universal Print for Follow-me print, adds card reader and/or NFC mobile authentication support, Power-BI reporting and AI-DLP., Data Loss Prevention applied to Universal Print jobs.Designed for IT administrators and decision-makers, the tutorial simplifies the setup process with clear instructions and practical insights, ensuring seamless deployment across organizations of all sizes.Key benefits highlighted in the guide include:• Improved productivity: Use Follow-me in full security from anywhere and any device: mobile, Windows, Mac, Linux, browser, ERP• Ease of use: Users can reach any printer on any corporate site, then authenticate to choose and collect their applicable print jobs• Enhanced Security: Print jobs are held until user authentication, preventing unauthorized access, get AI-powered Data Loss Protection• Cost Savings: Reduced unclaimed prints minimize paper and toner waste, Power BI reporting for monitoring and bill-back.• Flexibility: Employees can print from any location and retrieve documents at their convenience.“Microsoft Universal Print is a game-changer for cloud-based printing, and Celiveo takes it further by adding enterprise-grade follow-me printing features,” said Jean-Francois d'Estalenx, CEO of Celiveo. “Our guide demonstrates how businesses can leverage this integration to optimize their workflows and mobility while maintaining top-tier security.”Celiveo invites IT professionals and business leaders to explore the guide and discover how their solutions can transform print management.For more information, visit celiveo.com or contact their team directly.About CeliveoCeliveo provides cutting-edge AI-based document management solutions that prioritize security, sustainability, and simplicity. With a global presence, Celiveo supports enterprises in streamlining their printing processes, increase productivity while reducing costs and environmental impact.

Celiveo 365 adds advanced Follow-me to Microsoft Universal Print, with print rules, card reader, DLP, broader printer support and Power BI reporting

