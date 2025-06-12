As Small Businesses Face Tougher Markets in 2025, CLA Conference Offers Proven Strategies for Predictable Growth

Engels J Valenzuela

Entrepreneurs will learn how to stabilize income and simplify lead generation using proven frameworks from Silicon Valley strategist Engels J. Valenzuela.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With rising competition, shrinking margins and greater uncertainty in 2025, many small business owners are seeking practical systems to consistently generate revenue and lead flow. Former Silicon Valley strategist Engels J. Valenzuela will speak at the upcoming Connected Leaders Academy (CLA) Virtual Conference, where he will unveil a framework designed to help entrepreneurs generate leads without confusion or burnout. CLA Virtual Conference will take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM EST, bringing together top business and personal development experts for a full day of insight, innovation and implementation. The conference is designed to equip entrepreneurs with tools and strategies to navigate today’s shifting business landscape and create sustainable growth.Valenzuela will present a session titled “More Leads. Less Chaos. Predictable Income.” The talk is designed for business owners frustrated with inconsistent results from their current marketing strategies. During his presentation, Engels will outline:● The three silent growth killers that limit lead flow and revenue● A simple framework for attracting qualified leads without burnout● How to align messaging, funnel structure and offers for consistent conversionMost entrepreneurs think they have a traffic problem but it’s really a marketing system problem,” says Valenzuela. “When your message, funnel and offer aren’t aligned, traffic doesn’t convert. This session shows you how to fix the gaps and finally create consistent, reliable growth without spinning your wheels.”Valenzuela’s experience includes launching multi-million-dollar products for tech giants. Today, he applies those principles to help founders and service providers grow beyond referrals, random tactics and revenue rollercoasters.All attendees will receive access to Lead Flow Fix, Valenzuela’s lead generation toolkit that includes:● A Lead Leak Checklist to ensure fully structured funnel● A Funnel Flow Map for visualizing the customer journey● A Lead Magnet Generator to create magnetic opt-ins fastVIP ticket holders will also gain access to Lead Lab, a $797 value bundle that includes customizable funnel templates, swipe files, a live funnel-building workshop and personalized headline recommendations based on their specific niche.Event Details & RegistrationDate: Saturday, June 21, 2025Time: 10:00 AM – 4:30 PM ESTLocation: Virtual (Online Access)Registration: https://www.connectedleadersacademyvc.com/ About Engels J. ValenzuelaEngels J. Valenzuela is a business growth architect who blends Silicon Valley principles with entrepreneurial execution. As the founder of https://www.generatingleadsonline.com/ , he helps entrepreneurs install scalable systems to generate consistent leads and revenue without burnout or confusion. His work focuses on turning cold attention into paying customers through clear messaging, smart funnels and practical execution frameworks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.