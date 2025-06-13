Hospital Bill Negotiators Are Saving Americans Millions

netWell - Always Open Enrollment Real People, Real Savings

As medical debt surges nationwide, Goodbill is delivering powerful hospital bill reductions for health share members.

At netWell™, our mission is to carry each other’s burdens, and Goodbill helps make that mission tangible. Their work strengthens the support system that health care sharing is all about.” — Bob Malone, CEO and Chairman of the Board at netWell™

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a healthcare system where over 80% of medical bills contain errors and the national medical debt burden has surpassed $220 billion, many Americans are turning to bill negotiators and advocacy services to prevent financial collapse from hospital charges. Among the organizations leading this change is Goodbill, whose partnership with health care sharing ministry netWell™ is making a significant real-world impact on families across the country.Despite more than 90% of Americans having some form of health coverage, recent data shows that 1 in 12 adults still carries medical debt. More alarmingly, nearly 3 million Americans owe over $10,000 in medical bills—often due to pricing errors, coding issues, or inaccessible financial assistance processes.“At netWell™, our mission is to carry each other’s burdens, and Goodbill helps make that mission tangible,” said Bob Malone, CEO and Chairman of the Board at netWell™. “Their work strengthens the support system that health care sharing is all about. The medical billing savings they’ve delivered for our members are more than impressive; they’re a testament to the real-world value Goodbill brings to the netWell™ community.”Real People, Real SavingsThrough Goodbill’s hospital bill review and negotiation service, netWell™ members have seen drastic reductions in hospital bills. Recent examples include:Las Vegas, NVOriginal Bill: $19,759 → Final Amount: $2,16589% SAVINGSFrisco, TXOriginal Bill: $11,427 → Final Amount: $1,66485% SAVINGSLas Vegas, NVOriginal Bill: $26,898 → Final Amount: $4,28084% SAVINGSWhy This MattersThe burden of medical debt affects nearly 50% of U.S. adults, and that number is rising. Even for those with private insurance or Medicaid, high hospital bills remain a top cause of financial hardship. By proactively engaging services like Goodbill, netWell™ offers members:- Substantial relief on high hospital bills- Advocacy even when a bill isn’t eligible for sharing- Increased confidence in navigating the healthcare system- A non-insurance solution that puts transparency firstIn a system where billing errors are the norm and pricing is often ambiguous, Goodbill’s work represents a shift toward patient advocacy and financial clarity.For netWell™, it’s one more way to deliver on a promise of care, without compromise.About netWell™netWell™ is a federally recognized nonprofit 501(c)(3) healthcare sharing ministry (HCSM) committed to helping members navigate healthcare costs through a transparent, faith-based, and community-driven approach. netWell™ offers diverse membership options that enable members to share in each other's medical burdens while receiving care tailored to their unique needs.With a focus on affordability, flexibility, and faith, netWell™ provides an alternative to traditional healthcare coverage that protects individuals and families at reasonable rates.To learn more about netWell™, please visit our website All programs and services are subject to terms and conditions. Membership options vary; details can be found at www.netwell.com

