Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli participates in the Youth Symposium in Scenery Park, 13 Jun

The Office of the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, in partnership with the Methodist Church of Southern Africa, invites members of the media to attend and cover the Youth Symposium taking place from 13 to 15 June 2025 at St Peter’s Methodist Church in Scenery Park, East London.

As part of Youth Month commemorations, the symposium seeks to inspire, educate, and empower young people through access to information, support services, and opportunities in education, career development, and community leadership. The Deputy Minister will engage directly with youth, stakeholders, and institutions on programmes supporting youth empowerment.

Confirmed exhibitors and participants include:

The Eastern Cape Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, NSFAS, Department of Labour, Department of Home Affairs, Walter Sisulu University, TVET colleges, Border Management Authority, SANCA, Masithethe Social Workers, NPA, BCMM Fire and Disaster Services, Environmental Health, the Human Rights and Missing Persons Unit, and more.

Local high schools including Uviwe Senior Secondary School, Lumko Senior Secondary School, and Greenpoint High School will also be participating.

Event details:

Date: Friday, 13 June 2025

Time: 10h00 – 14h00

Venue: St Peter’s Methodist Church, Scenery Park, East London

Members of the media are invited to cover this important Youth Month event and engage with government and partner institutions supporting youth development and service delivery.

RSVP: Mandisa Mbele, Email: MandisaM@Presidency.gov.za, Mobile: 082 580 2213

Media enquiries:

Mandisa Mbele

Cell: 082 580 2213

E-mail: MandisaM@Presidency.gov.za