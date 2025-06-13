Deputy President Paul Mashatile responds to Oral Questions in the National Assembly, 12 Jun

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Thursday, 12 June 2025, respond to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly, on wide-ranging issues related to agricultural support, addressing water shortages in the country and intensified efforts in the country's comprehensive HIV and AIDS response.

As Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Agriculture and Land Reform, the Deputy President will apprise Members of Parliament on Government efforts towards improving access to funding and resource support for small-scale and smallholder farmers, as well as supporting infrastructure development in the rural areas.

Following the withdrawal of the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) funding by the United States government, the Deputy President will reassure the members that Government has the capacity to fund its HIV/AIDS programme and the withdrawal will not have a dire impact in the purchasing and the distribution of the anti-retrovirals.

As the Chairperson of the Water Task Team, the Deputy President will emphasise the need to enhance municipal service management and financial stability in the water sector to address water shortages in the country.

In light of the persistent and evolving threat posed by gang-related violence in both urban and peri-urban areas, the Deputy President will brief Parliament on the comprehensive strategy the Justice, Crime-Prevention and Security Cabinet Committee has implemented to dismantle organised criminal networks.

The Deputy President will further reiterate South Africa’s commitment to the rule of law, which is a cornerstone of South Africa's democratic constitutional order.

Details of the National Assembly sitting are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 12 June 2025

Time: 14h00

Venue: Good Hope Chambers, Parliament, Cape Town

