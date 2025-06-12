Minister Dean Macpherson hosts Expanded Public Works Programme Listening Tour in Johannesburg, 13 Jun
The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will tomorrow, Friday, 13 June 2025, host the next leg of his Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) Listening Tour in Johannesburg, Gauteng. As part of the day’s programme, the Minister will also officiate the graduation ceremony of EPWP National Youth Service participants who have obtained qualifications in various artisan trades.
Through the nationwide listening tour, the Minister aims to hear directly from community members about their experiences with the EPWP and bring attention to challenges they have encountered. These engagements will inform the Minister’s
vision for a re-imagined EPWP, aimed at ensuring long-term socio-economic empowerment within communities.
Members of the media are invited to the event as follows:
Date: Friday, 13 June 2025
Time: 11h30
Venue: Disaster Management Centre, 49 Fennel Street, Johannesburg
Google Maps Address: https://maps.app.goo.gl/nqH5uJBx92P8o7ya8
Enquiries:
James de Villiers
Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 082 766 0276
E-mail: James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za
Lesego Moretlwe
EPWP Media Liaison
Cell: 082 957 3677
E-mail: Lesego.moretlwe@dpw.gov.za
