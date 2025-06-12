Smart Fasteners Market to Reach USD 6,973.4 Million by 2035, Growing at 6.4% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Smart Fasteners Market surges with automation innovation: IoT integration and predictive maintenance unlock new frontiers

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the smart fasteners market was valued at USD 3,551.3 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.Global demand for smart fasteners is rapidly increasing as main industries search for modern, connected options to help with efficient assemblies and strong structures. More demand in aerospace, automotive and industry is giving rise to favorable attention on smart fasteners for engineers and developers of urban infrastructure. Fastening systems of the next generation can monitor in real time, detect weight changes and show tampering, upgrading on traditional hardware with its ability to alert of any needs and fix things faster.Smart fasteners are equipped with sensors, controllers and wireless links, allowing their condition to be monitored, loads to be measured and correct torque to be confirmed without manual intervention. Being used in Industry 4.0 lets them help reduce errors and enables predictive maintenance in tension-filled applications. Using titanium alloys, applying corrosion-resistant coatings and using modular electronics improve the life span and connection of the towers. The smart fasteners market is projected to grow at 4% CAGR and reach USD 6,973.4 Million by 2035, The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 3,223.45 Million between 2025 to 2035North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 9 in 2035, North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 694.6 Million"The market's growth reflects a shift toward zero-defect production and sustainable engineering," says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Smart Fasteners Market:Key players in the smart fasteners industry include Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), Honeywell International Inc., Stanley Black & Decker, Nord-Lock Group, Fastenal Company, Bosch Rexroth, 3M, TruFast, Sundram Fasteners Ltd., LISI Aerospace, and other notable companies.Market DevelopmentFirms in the industry are making use of AI to improve their torque information and keep track of their previous results. With sensor and fastening companies teaming up, reaching mass customization has become much simpler. Bosch Rexroth’s introduction of sensor-powered tightening systems last year demonstrates how electronics are joining mechanical systems. Upcoming startups are using energy from surrounding sources, instead of batteries which helps their machines be more environmentally kind. Also, cloud-based dashboards and blockchain technology are transforming how quality is checked.For example, On April, 2025, Randack Fasteners India Pvt Ltd highlighted their development of smart fasteners integrated with Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities. These fasteners are designed to provide real-time data on parameters like torque and tension, facilitating predictive maintenance and improving safety in sectors such as automotive and aerospaceSmart Fasteners Industry News:In July 2024, JPAerospace highlighted the rising use of smart fasteners in the aerospace sector. These innovative fasteners are equipped with sensors that monitor stress, temperature, and vibration, enhancing aircraft safety and enabling more efficient maintenance planning.Earlier, in November 2023, Allfasteners unveiled significant progress in fastener technology, introducing smart fasteners integrated with RFID tags and QR codes. More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the Smart Fasteners Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights, By Product Type (Smart Bolts, Smart Nuts, Smart Screws, Smart Rivets, Smart Clips, Smart Pins, Smart Anchors), By Technology (Sensor-Based, Self-Tightening, Wireless, Data-Logging), By Functionality (Load Monitoring, Vibration Resistance, Temperature Monitoring, Torque Control), By End-Use Industry (Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Electronics).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Global demand for fastening power tool market is forecasted to increase at 6.4% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 6,512.5 million by the end of 2034.Global nut runner market is analyzed to touch US$ 957.14 million in 2024. Sales are evaluated to rise at 4.4% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 1.47 billion by the end of 2034. 