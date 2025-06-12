Peripheral Vascular Intervention Market projected to surpass US$18.198 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.74%

The peripheral vascular intervention market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% from US$13.765 billion in 2025 to US$18.198 billion by 2030.

The peripheral vascular intervention market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% from US$13.765 billion in 2025 to US$18.198 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the peripheral vascular intervention market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$18.198 billion by 2030.The Peripheral Vascular Intervention (PVI) market has been steadily growing over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. This growth is driven by various factors such as the increasing prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, advancements in technology, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.PVI is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat peripheral vascular diseases, which affect the blood vessels outside of the heart and brain. These diseases can lead to serious health complications such as stroke, heart attack, and even death. With the growing aging population and the rise in risk factors such as obesity and diabetes, the prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases is on the rise. This has led to an increase in demand for PVI procedures, driving the growth of the market.The PVI market has also been witnessing significant technological advancements in recent years. These advancements have led to the development of new and improved devices and techniques, making PVI procedures safer and more effective. For instance, the introduction of drug-eluting stents and atherectomy devices has revolutionized the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. These advancements are expected to further propel the growth of the PVI market in the coming years.The PVI market has remained resilient. While the pandemic has caused disruptions in the healthcare industry, the demand for PVI procedures has not been significantly affected. This is due to the urgent need for treatment of peripheral vascular diseases, which cannot be delayed. As the world gradually recovers from the pandemic, the PVI market is expected to continue its growth trajectory.In conclusion, the Peripheral Vascular Intervention market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, technological advancements, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/peripheral-vascular-intervention-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the peripheral vascular intervention market that have been covered are Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. , BIOTRONIK, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., among others.The market analytics report segments the peripheral vascular intervention market as follows:• By Product Typeo Stentso Balloonso Atherectomy Systemo Catheterso Peripheral Accessorieso Guidewireso Others• By Applicationo Peripheral Artery Diseaseo Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)o Aneurysmso Venous Diseaseo Pulmonary Embolism (PE)o Others• By End-Usero Hospitalso Ambulatory Surgical Centerso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Boston Scientific Corporation• Abbott Laboratories• BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company)• Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd.• BIOTRONIK• Medtronic• Terumo Corporation• B. Braun Melsungen AG• Cook Medical• Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.• Merit Medical Systems• Philips• TE Connectivity• AngioDynamicsReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Vascular Access Systems Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/vascular-access-systems-market • Global Cardiovascular Stent Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-cardiovascular-stent-market • Global Neurovascular Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-neurovascular-devices-market • Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-peripheral-vascular-devices-market • Coronary Stent Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/coronary-stent-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.