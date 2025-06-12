AI in Precision Farming Market estimated to reach US$3.748 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.64%

The AI in Precision Farming Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.64% from US$1.736 billion in 2025 to US$3.748 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the AI in Precision Farming Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.64% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$3.748 billion by 2030.The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in precision farming has been gaining momentum in recent years, and it shows no signs of slowing down. With the increasing demand for sustainable and efficient agriculture practices.Precision farming, also known as precision agriculture, is a farming technique that uses technology to optimize crop production and reduce waste. AI technology plays a crucial role in this process by analyzing data from various sources such as sensors, drones , and satellites to make informed decisions about crop management. This results in increased yields, reduced costs, and improved sustainability.The use of AI in precision farming has numerous benefits, including real-time monitoring of crops, early detection of diseases and pests, and precise application of resources such as water and fertilizers. This not only improves the efficiency of farming operations but also reduces the environmental impact of agriculture. As a result, more and more farmers are adopting AI technology to stay competitive in the market and meet the growing demand for sustainable food production.The AI in precision farming market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of smart farming techniques and the rising need for food security. The report also highlights the key players in the market, including IBM, Microsoft, Deere & Company, and Trimble Inc., who are investing in research and development to enhance their AI capabilities in precision farming. With the continuous advancements in AI technology, the future of precision farming looks promising, and it is set to revolutionize the agriculture industry.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-in-precision-farming-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the AI in Precision Farming Market that have been covered are Deere & Company, CNH Industrial N.V., Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, IBM Corporation, BASF, Raven Industries Inc., Corteva Agriscience, among others.The market analytics report segments the AI in Precision Farming Market as follows:By Technology• Machine Learning• Computer Vision• Predictive Analytics• AI-powered Robotics• OthersBy Offering• Hardware• Software• ServicesBy Application• Crop Health Monitoring• Soil Health Monitoring• Disease and Pest Detection• Irrigation optimization• Climate and Weather Forecast• OthersBy Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Australiao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Deere & Company• CNH Industrial N.V.• Trimble Inc.• AGCO Corporation• IBM Corporation• BASF• Raven Industries Inc.• Corteva Agriscience• AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.• The Climate Corporation (Bayer AG) 