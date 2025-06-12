M.A.P. YOUR HEALTH CHICAGO PARTNERS WITH HUMBOLDT PARK HEALTH TO COMBINE OFFLINE AND ONLINE ACCESS FOR PREVENTIVE CARE

M.A.P. Your Health Chicago M.A.P. Your Health Chicago: Community Forum & Public Health Resource Fair Orange Biomed

#MapYourHealth national social campaign launches with Chicago event for local residents to access resources & explore a new wellness center with free day passes

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M.A.P. Your Health —a nationwide campaign aimed at inspiring and empowering community members to monitor their risk factors and prevent chronic disease—announced Humboldt Park Health (HPH) as a premier event partner for the M.A.P. Your Health Chicago Community Forum & Public Health Resource Fair in August. The new HPH Wellness Center is the West Side’s first community-centered wellness destination and will serve as the anchor site for M.A.P. Your Health Chicago. The announcement coincides with the launch of #MapYourHealth—a social media campaign inviting individuals nationwide to contribute to the conversation on chronic disease prevention—offering both in-person and online paths for individuals to engage and connect. HPH is a Safety Net Hospital serving Chicago’s West Side for over 130 years, delivering high-quality, culturally responsive care to historically underserved populations.M.A.P. Your Health Chicago is a forum and resource fair to empower proactive approaches towards better long-term health, uniting families, health advocates, and clinical experts in action-oriented learning as part of the national M.A.P. Your Health movement. M.A.P. Your Health has been growing locally and nationally, featuring community partners such as DEEP™, Howard Brown Health, Project Patient Care, HALT, National Association of Chronic Disease Directors, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and more. The movement is launched and sponsored by Orange Biomed —the inventor of the world’s first pocket-sized, microfluidic-based A1C analysis device, dedicated to improving access and accuracy in chronic condition care. Learn more about Chicago event partners and register for free: https://map.orangebiomed.com/register “Expanding this collaboration with a local hospital with a strong prevention approach is a key step toward expanding early access to care to the community,” said Yeaseul Park, CEO and Co-Founder of Orange Biomed. “Partnering with Humboldt Park Health Wellness Center will expand the programming and resources available to attendees. During the event, participants are encouraged to share their stories with #MapYourHealth for a chance to win exclusive giveaways. More details, including the full event agenda, will be announced in the upcoming weeks.”“The one-day M.A.P. Your Health Chicago event reflects our mission to eliminate healthcare barriers and provide whole-person care that is accessible, inclusive, and culturally grounded,” said Diego Lopez, Vice President of Professional Services at Humboldt Park Health. “Our new, state-of-the-art Wellness Center is designed to be a hub for healing, prevention, and empowerment. As part of this event, we’re offering free day passes to explore our wide range of resources—including the Aquatic Center, Fitness Floor, Indoor Track, Mind Body Studio, and more. At Humboldt Park Health, we believe true wellness goes beyond treatment—it starts with access, community, and empowerment. This event demonstrates what’s possible when we invest in prevention and create spaces where people feel seen, supported, and inspired to take charge of their health.” Attendees can also enter a raffle for a chance to win a one-month membership.The public event will take place Saturday, August 16, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at HPH Wellness Center. In-person resources will be provided throughout the day, along with digital engagement activated through the M.A.P. Your Health national campaign. Certain sessions during the Chicago event will be broadcast online, including expert-led panel discussions, wellness activities, and hands-on learning stations for participants of all ages. Explore participating organizations and register at: https://map.orangebiomed.com/register “Ahead of the forum, our #MapYourHealth social media campaign is designed to amplify voices and personal stories from communities nationwide,” added Park. “By encouraging individuals to share their journeys with chronic disease prevention and management, we aim to break down stigma, build empathy, and foster a sense of shared purpose.” Learn more about and contribute to the campaign here: https://map.orangebiomed.com/prevent About the “M.A.P. Your Health” CampaignOrange Biomed, in collaboration with local healthcare leaders, is the flagship sponsor of “M.A.P. Your Health”—a nationwide campaign dedicated to empowering communities to monitor and manage their risk factors for chronic diseases.M.A.P. stands for Monitor A1C regularly, Adapt your treatment plan, and Prevent the risk of long-term complications.Through this campaign, Orange Biomed aims to close gaps in care and prevent long-term complications by raising awareness and encouraging individuals to take proactive steps to manage their health, regularly monitor their A1C, and use critical tools and resources to safeguard their long-term well-being.Take action today: https://map.orangebiomed.com About Orange BiomedWith U.S. headquarters in Seattle, WA, Orange Biomed was launched in 2021 by Duke University alumnus Dr. Unghyeon Ko and Yeaseul Park to solve unmet diabetes-focused healthcare needs. The healthcare startup innovates cutting-edge technology for diabetes management, including OBM rapid A1c.The global impact of OBM rapid A1c was recognized in 2024 when the Korean Hospital Association honored it with the prestigious KHF Innovation Award for its revolutionary application of microfluidic technology conducting single-cell analysis.In 2025 and beyond, Orange Biomed is focused on bringing OBM rapid A1c to U.S. patient-oriented healthcare. The company is preparing a 510(k) submission to the FDA for potential over-the-counter (OTC) clearance of its product, followed by a point-of-care (POC) application submission, further expanding access to innovative diabetes care solutions and more.Learn more: https://www.orangebiomed.com

