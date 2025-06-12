Michelle Warnica to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelle Warnica, spiritual coach and founder of the Mariposa House of Metamorphosis, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on healing through surrender, midlife reinvention, and following divine guidance to create a purpose-filled life.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In Warnica’s episode, she explores how aligning with your soul’s calling can spark profound personal transformation—no matter your age. She breaks down how surrendering control, listening to inner guidance, and embracing spiritual rebirth can lead to a life filled with clarity, creativity, and deep joy.Viewers will walk away with a powerful reminder: it’s never too late to co-create an extraordinary life aligned with your divine blueprint.“When you live your purpose, miracles become the natural outcome,” said Warnica.Michelle’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/michelle-warnica

