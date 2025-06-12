Star Ready to Move Homes is CSA-Certified RTM Builder

Manitoba-based company becomes the first CSA-certified ready-to-move home builder in the province, serving homebuyers across Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Ready to Move Homes has achieved CSA certification as a ready-to-move (RTM) home builder, becoming the first company in Manitoba to receive this certification. The certification establishes Star as a qualified builder of RTM homes and cottages that meet Canadian Standards Association requirements for construction quality and safety standards.

The CSA certification process requires Star's building yard to undergo inspection by a CSA national representative every three months. All homes constructed by Star are inspected by internal quality control staff and independent building inspectors at key stages of construction to ensure compliance with CSA standards.

"We build to CSA standards and all of our homes and cottages are covered by the National Home Warranty program – a detail that is particularly important to mortgage lenders," said Mr. Jeff Meseman, Spokesperson for Star Ready to Move Homes.

Star Ready to Move Homes constructs RTM homes and cottages for customers in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, including residents in Regina, Saskatoon, and surrounding areas. The company builds homes inside a fenced compound where only Star employees and approved tradespeople have access during construction.

As a division of Star Building Materials, the company utilizes materials from its own building supply centre and truss manufacturing plant. This approach allows Star to offer structures with features including plywood subfloors, plywood roofs, and fully sealed windows and doors as standard components.

Customer testimonials highlight the company's construction process and service quality. "If you're looking to build a custom home, or copy one of their existing plans, this is the place to go. Star homes made the process very easy, they maintained contact throughout the entire process of building. My interaction was very pleasurable and an easy experience building my first home thanks to them! I would definitely recommend them and use them again in the future!" said Leland H., a Star customer.

Keith M., another customer, noted the sales experience: "The sales people were very accommodating and provided the necessary information to help my family make a decision on a home. The show homes are nicely setup, so that you can take a look through them all in a small amount of time. We even received a free Recycle Everywhere bag from Star!"

The company operates display homes at 1066 Springfield Road where customers can view furnished and climate-controlled homes to experience the construction quality. Star also maintains a Design Centre where customers can select upgrades and finishes for their homes.

Star provides construction warranties on its homes, including a one-year Limited Construction Warranty covering defects in materials and labour, plus coverage for structural defects for up to 10 years through the National Home Warranty program. Garages come with a one-year warranty on material and workmanship.

Karen L., a cottage customer, described her experience: "Had a wonderful experience with Star as they built a cottage for our family. Sean was very patient with my many requests for revisions and Shay went above and beyond to ensure every last detail was built to last."

The company currently offers seasonal promotions on ready-to-move homes, built-on-site homes, cottages, garages, and sheds. These offers change seasonally and are available for limited periods.

Star Building Materials has operated since 1952, expanding into ready-to-move home construction approximately 30 years ago. The company serves customers seeking RTM homes, built-on-site homes, cottages, garages, and sheds across Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

For more information about Star Ready to Move Homes and CSA-certified construction services, visit https://www.starreadytomovehomes.com/the-star-advantage or call +1 204 669-9200.

Contact Details:

1066 Springfield Road

Winnipeg, MB R2G 3T3

Canada

https://maps.app.goo.gl/GKVbnD3DHiLMqQ2m7

