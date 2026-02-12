Westpower Expands Representation of SPX FLOW Mixing Technologies into British Columbia and Yukon Territory Canada

Westpower expands SPX FLOW partnership, now representing its full industrial mixing portfolio across BC, Yukon, Alberta, and NWT.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westpower Equipment Ltd. is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with SPX FLOW, becoming the authorized representative for SPX FLOW’s complete portfolio of industrial mixing equipment across British Columbia and Yukon Territory in Canada. This extension builds upon Westpower’s existing role as the exclusive agent, distributor, and Authorized Service Provider (ASP) for SPX FLOW mixing solutions in Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

This expanded territory strengthens Westpower’s ability to support industrial operations across Western Canada with SPX FLOW’s globally recognized portfolio of mixing brands: Lightnin, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Plenty, Stelzer, and UUTechnic. These brands are widely trusted for top entry industrial mixers, side entry industrial mixers, industrial agitators, and tank mixing solutions across a broad range of process industries.

Since 2016, Westpower has represented Philadelphia Mixing Solutions and later broadened its offering to SPX FLOW’s entire mixing line, driven by Westpower’s deep technical expertise, industrial mixer repair capabilities, and strong aftermarket service offering.

“SPX FLOW’s confidence in Westpower reflects our continued success in delivering engineered mixing solutions and lifecycle support,” said Jared Schmidt, Manager - Service & Parts. “Our expansion into British Columbia and Yukon Territory allows us to bring industry leading industrial mixers, enhanced serviceability, and localized support to a broader customer base.”

With this expanded partnership, customers in British Columbia and Yukon Territory gain full access to SPX FLOW’s complete portfolio of industrial mixing systems for new equipment applications, including top entry and side entry industrial mixers. Customers also benefit from Westpower’s integrated engineering, reliability, and industrial mixer service and repair offerings, supporting performance optimization, reduced downtime, and lower total cost of ownership across all major process industries.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW is a global leader in processing technologies, designing and manufacturing industrial mixers known for durability, performance, and application versatility across thousands of industrial processes.

About Westpower

Westpower is a leading provider of full-lifecycle rotating equipment solutions across Western Canada. We deliver unmatched value by combining technical depth, engineering expertise, extensive field and hands-on repair experience, and partnerships with the world’s top OEMs - all backed by a commitment to responsiveness and reliability. From new equipment supply to field service, repairs, and performance optimization, we solve complex rotating equipment challenges across a wide range of industries. Our integrated approach is built to extend equipment life, reduce total cost of ownership and maximize asset performance for our customers. Learn more at https://www.westpowergroup.com

Contact Details:

Vancouver, BC

604-290-3064

Calgary, AB

403-720-3300

Edmonton, AB

780-485-0310

Grande Prairie, AB

587-259-0483

Esterhazy, SK

306-314-3656

For media inquiries please email: marketing@westpowergroup.com

