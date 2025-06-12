DSS Awarded HICBA VIRR Contract by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Software solution will improve the delivery and auditing of caregiving

JUNO BEACH, FLA., VT, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. ( DSS ), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private, and public health care organizations, announced today that it has been awarded a five-year, $212.6 million contract by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to deliver the Health Information Coding, Billing, and Auditing (HICBA) VistA Integration, Reporting and Revenue (VIRR) software solution.This enterprise-wide initiative reinforces the VA's revenue cycle management by enhancing coding accuracy, billing efficiency, and integration with existing systems. The HICBA VIRR solution supports the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) in several key areas, including coding support, billing and auditing, reporting, and seamless integration with the Veterans Health Information Systems and Technology Architecture (VistA)."We are honored to continue our partnership with the VA in delivering innovative solutions that enhance health care services for our nation's Veterans," said Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS. "The HICBA VIRR solution represents a significant step forward in modernizing the VA's revenue cycle management, ensuring that veterans receive the highest quality care."The contract, awarded under full and open competition, includes an initial obligation of $13.1 million and spans from June 1, 2025, to May 30, 2030. DSS will provide an enterprise-wide license for unlimited user access across the VHA, facilitating standardized processes and improved compliance with health care regulations.VIRR helps to identify potential deficiencies and offers electronic workflow processes, ensuring that all required billable data is identified, collected, and passed to the necessary programs for coding, utilization review, and billing. VIRR is also a powerful auditing tool used by VA Compliance, VERA Coordinators, and the Office of General Counsel.DSS has a longstanding history of supporting VA’s revenue cycle management. This includes a previous contract awarded in 2023 for the HICBA VIRR solution, as well as being a pivotal team member on the Encoder Product Suite solution for over 10 years prior to that. As part of this contract, Aptarro continues to serve as a strategic partner, providing specialized content and tools to support the coders and billers. Their extensive experience in coding and billing accuracy adds critical value to the team. These continued partnerships underscore the VA's confidence in the capabilities of DSS to deliver mission-critical HIT solutions.About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS)Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a SaaS provider and solutions integrator. DSS is committed to supporting VA in its journey to become a High Reliability Organization and delivering quality care for Veterans by addressing top initiatives, adapting to changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across the VA enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.dssinc.com

