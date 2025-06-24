Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,088 in the last 365 days.

Balfour Capital Welcomes Sneha Banerjee as Investment Advisor

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.”
— Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Sneha Banerjee as Strategic Investment Advisor.

With over 12 years of experience in media, philanthropy, digital content, and stakeholder relations, Sneha is a celebrated voice in strategic brand storytelling and social impact engagement.

Her prior roles span with organizations such as Dailyhunt (Lead - Content Partnerships, MENA), North American equity markets correspondent at Reuters, Investment Management at a Media Philanthropic fund and startup & venture capital correspondent for India at Entrepreneur Media, amongst others. She has crafted narratives for India’s leading CSR programs, women-centric content platforms, and digital outreach initiatives across India and Global South.

“Great firms are built not just on performance, but on purpose and narrative,” said Steve Alain Lawrence. “Sneha brings authenticity, clarity, and reach to Balfour’s institutional voice.”

She will support BCG’s global messaging, philanthropic engagement, and brand positioning across emerging markets.

About Balfour Capital Group:

Balfour Capital Group is a globally oriented investment firm providing customized financial solutions to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. With a reputation for precision, performance, and partnership, BCG offers a comprehensive range of asset management and advisory services, supported by a growing team of skilled professionals operating across key global financial centers.

Vikram Srivastava
Balfour Capital Group
+1 312-857-6941
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Balfour Capital Welcomes Sneha Banerjee as Investment Advisor

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more