carbmee Expands Unified Sustainability Offering with the Release of AI-Powered EUDR Solution

carbmee team: Founders Christian Heinrich and Robin Spickers, VP Decarbonization Dieter Krockauer

Enabling Customers to Combat Deforestation and Ensure Market Access in the EU

Our expanded EUDR Solution strengthens our unified platform, turning regulatory demands into a springboard for cost savings and environmental leadership.” — Robin Spickers, Co-Founder

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berlin, June 12th, 2025 – carbmee , a pioneer in unified sustainability solutions and ESG compliance, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered EUDR Solution. Embedded within carbmee’s Environmental Intelligence System (EIS™) platform and designed to support Import, export, and domestic use cases, this innovative solution empowers companies to transform regulatory challenges into opportunities for growth, cost savings, and environmental leadership. As the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) takes effect in 2026, carbmee is equipping businesses to thrive in a deforestation-free future while securing their EU market presence.The EUDR mandates that companies trading high-risk commodities, such as soy, palm oil, cattle, coffee, cocoa, rubber, and wood, prove their products are unlinked to deforestation post-December 31, 2020. Non-compliance risks fines up to potentially millions of Euros and import bans, placing global supply chains under intense pressure. carbmee’s EUDR Solution redefines this challenge, expanding its suite of sustainability tools to deliver unmatched value and a competitive edge.Empowering Businesses with Transformative Valuecarbmee’s expanded offering delivers game-changing benefits:- Avoid Costly Penalties: Safeguard your business from fines and import bans with seamless EUDR compliance, protecting revenue and reputation.- Achieve Unrivaled Speed and Return on Investment: Gain 94% faster execution, saving valuable time and resources. A recent independent report stated on average 345% ROI at a 4 months break even point.- Ensure Precision and Trust: Reduce false positives by 98% with geolocation and satellite validation, building confidence in supply chain data.- Lead with Multi-Regulation Strength: Support EUDR, CBAM, and CSRD from one platform, a unified strategy to meet diverse regulatory demands.- Enhance Operational Resilience: Automate supplier engagement and protect confidentiality, streamlining workflows for complex supply chains with 1000+ suppliers.Leveraging advanced AI, the EUDR Solution geofences land plots, verifies origins, and generates due diligence statements with precision—enhancing carbmee’s holistic approach to sustainability. It’s a strategic evolution, uniting compliance with a resilient, low-carbon future at a fraction of traditional costs.This seamless, automated workflow not only simplifies EUDR compliance but also tightly integrates with supply chain and procurement operations, ensuring traceability and audit readiness at every stage.A Commitment to Global Sustainability“Our expanded EUDR Solution strengthens our unified platform, turning regulatory demands into a springboard for cost savings and environmental leadership,” said carbmee Co-founder Robin Spickers. “This protects our customers from supply chain disruptions and regulatory risks, empowering them to avoid massive fines while driving the global fight against deforestation—a dual victory for business and the planet.”The launch follows carbmee’s recent €20 million Series A funding round, led by CommerzVentures with participation from Fly Ventures and a network of prominent angel investors. This investment accelerates carbmee’s mission to enhance its AI, sustainability, and compliance capabilities worldwide, building on its work with global leaders like Lufthansa Technik, Maersk, Coca-Cola, and Anglo American.Christian Heinrich, Co-founder of carbmee, added: “With over 80% of carbon emissions and deforestation tied to supply chains, our unified platform enables companies to manage their environmental impact with financial precision. The carbmee’s EIS™ platform, bridges procurement, R&D, and finance, fostering collaboration for a sustainable future.”Acting in the MomentThe launch follows carbmee’s recent €20 million Series A funding round, led by CommerzVentures with participation from Fly Ventures and a network of industry-leading angel investors. This investment will accelerate product innovation and global expansion of the carbmee EIS™, particularly its capabilities in AI, carbon management, and regulatory compliance.With international clients including Lufthansa Technik, Maersk, Coca-Cola,, Schaeffler, Kärcher, and Anglo American, the company continues to deliver transformative results across global value chains.This launch comes at a critical time, as sustainability, traceability, and ESG metrics increasingly influence procurement and investor decisions. By integrating EUDR compliance into the carbmee EIS™ platform, companies gain a future-proof system that unites environmental responsibility with operational efficiency.About carbmeeFounded in 2021 in Berlin by Christian Heinrich and Robin Spickers, carbmee is a forward-thinking leader in carbon management, focused on helping the world’s largest companies reduce emissions where it matters most. With offices in Berlin, Munich, New York, and Singapore, and a rapidly growing team of over 70 international professionals, carbmee is shaping the future of corporate sustainability.carbmee offers an AI-powered platform that helps enterprises measure, manage, and reduce their carbon emissions with unparalleled precision and efficiency. Specializing in supply chain (Scope 3) emissions analysis and reduction, carbmee empowers businesses to create long-term strategies for a resilient, low-carbon value chain. With automation, LCA-level insights, and rapid data, the platform allows businesses to unlock emission reductions at scale, ensure compliance with regulations, and future-proof their bottom lines for a sustainable future.carbmee serves top-tier clients including Lufthansa Technik, MAN, Coca-Cola, Anglo American, or Maersk, and is recognized by leading industry analysts such as Gartner, Spendmatters, and Verdantix. Featured in prominent publications like Forbes, Wirtschaftswoche, Handelsblatt, and CPO Magazine, carbmee is rapidly gaining recognition as a transformative force in the carbon management and sustainability space. With its mission to build a net-zero enterprise for a sustainable future, carbmee is empowering carbmee EIS™: Become unstoppable on your path to net-zero.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.