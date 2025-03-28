Carbmee Sustainability Intelligence Report - Drivers

Closing the Sustainability Action Gap under current Climate Legislation & the Shifting role of AI for net-zero

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carbmee, a leader in environmental intelligence solutions, has released the Sustainability Intelligence Report 2025, providing exclusive insights from industry decision-makers on the challenges, opportunities, and technology-driven strategies shaping the path to net-zero.The report highlights a critical gap between corporate sustainability commitments and the ability to operationalize these efforts effectively, emphasizing the role of AI and evolving climate legislation in accelerating progress.Technology and data are central to sustainability transformation. While 67% of organizations rate their commitment to sustainability as high or very high, a lack of clear data (47%) and insufficient technology (28%) remain major barriers to execution.Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a key enabler, with 23% recognizing AI’s role in sustainability decision-making and 50% identifying supply chain transparency platforms as critical tools.Moreover, 58% of organizations cite regulatory pressure as a major driver, reinforcing the growing influence of government policies and compliance requirements. Despite strong ambitions, businesses struggle to align sustainability goals with financial targets, operational efficiency, and regulatory demands.-Top priorities: Reducing carbon emissions (74.8%), sustainable sourcing (61%), and reducing waste (55%).-Challenges: Budget constraints (60%), supply chain complexity (53%), and regulatory uncertainty (36%).-Leadership’s role: 29% call for stronger executive commitment to sustainability, while 35% struggle with cross-department collaboration.-AI & technology: 41% highlight carbon management tools, and 49.58% prioritize supply chain transparency platforms.-Sustainability integration: Only 8% of businesses consider themselves well-prepared for evolving environmental regulations, and 19% feel very unprepared.-Financial benefits: 36% recognize cost savings as a key motivator, alongside 45% who see sustainability as a competitive advantage. Carbmee’s EIS™ : The Future of Carbon ManagementCarbmee’s EIS™ platform streamlines carbon accounting, emissions tracking, and compliance reporting, offering AI-driven insights to optimize sustainability strategies.Gain access to the full Sustainability Intelligence Report 2025 for detailed analysis and actionable strategies.Request Custom Insights or Media CollaborationFor tailored insights, data breakdowns, or interviews, contact us. We also encourage media professionals to explore the findings for articles, features, and thought leadership content.

