From coral planting to driving conservation, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives are making every stay matter

Coral planting Beach cleanup Tree planting Tour around the organic farm Awareness session on marine conservation

MALDIVES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In line with its long-term commitment to sustainable tourism, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives carried out a series of environmental and social initiatives across its four properties over the past week. The activities brought together associates, in-house guests, and local communities in hands-on efforts that reflect the group’s growing focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) values.At Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, coral restoration remained a priority, with guests and staff working together to plant live coral fragments onto custom-made iron frames positioned within a reef garden between the Water Bungalows and the Reception. In addition, the resort conducted a plastic collection drive at Muli Island and a sandbank beach cleanup, further supporting local marine and coastal ecosystems. The resort also hosted a blood donation campaign in partnership with Maldivian Blood Services, contributing to national healthcare needs while strengthening its social responsibility agenda.Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives marked the week with a full-day programme focused on ecological awareness and restoration. A coral replanting session introduced guests to the importance of reef conservation and the impact of climate stressors on marine biodiversity. This was complemented by a tree planting activity and a sustainability awareness discussion, designed to connect the guest experience with larger environmental challenges faced by island nations.At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, reforestation and waste reduction took centre stage. Participating in the government-led “5 Million Trees Project,” the resort planted over 50 new trees with the help of staff and guests. A beach cleanup was also held on nearby Keyodhoo Island to remove plastic debris and contribute to the health of the surrounding environment.Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon continued the resort group’s multi-dimensional approach by engaging in both land and marine conservation. Thirty-five fruit-bearing trees were planted across the property to enhance food sustainability and biodiversity. Additionally, the resort’s resident marine biologist led interactive guest sessions focusing on coral fragility, climate change impacts, and the importance of responsible tourism in supporting marine ecosystems. Guests also participated in coral propagation activities using reef cubes to support long-term habitat regeneration on the house reef.Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives continues to integrate sustainability into its operational model by engaging guests, empowering associates, and supporting environmental and social wellbeing across its destinations.

