Senate Bill 721 Printer's Number 943

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - percentage of the amount of the monthly annuity payment on July 1, 2025, determined on the basis of the most recent effective date of retirement as follows: Most recent effective date Percentage factor of retirement July 2, 2000, through July 1, 2001 15% July 2, 1999, through July 1, 2000 15.5% July 2, 1998, through July 1, 1999 16% July 2, 1997, through July 1, 1998 16.5% July 2, 1996, through July 1, 1997 17% July 2, 1995, through July 1, 1996 17.5% July 2, 1994, through July 1, 1995 18% July 2, 1993, through July 1, 1994 18.5% July 2, 1992, through July 1, 1993 19% July 2, 1991, through July 1, 1992 19.5% July 2, 1990, through July 1, 1991 20% July 2, 1989, through July 1, 1990 20.5% July 2, 1988, through July 1, 1989 21% July 2, 1987, through July 1, 1988 21.5% July 2, 1986, through July 1, 1987 22% July 2, 1985, through July 1, 1986 22.5% July 2, 1984, through July 1, 1985 23% July 2, 1983, through July 1, 1984 23.5% July 2, 1982, through July 1, 1983 24% Prior to July 2, 1982 24.5% (c) Payment.--The supplemental annuity provided under this section shall be paid automatically unless the annuitant files a written notice with the board requesting that the additional monthly supplemental annuity not be paid. (d) Conditions.--The supplemental annuity provided under 20250SB0721PN0943 - 5 - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30

