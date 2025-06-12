LocaChange Announces Full Compatibility with Apple’s iOS 26 Beta Update

Leading Location Changer Quickly Adapts to Apple’s Latest System for Seamless Spoofing and Enhanced User Experience

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LocaChange , a trusted solution in location changing tools for mobile users worldwide, lately announced that its software is now fully compatible with Apple’s iOS 26 beta release. This timely update ensures that users who have already upgraded to the beta version can continue using LocaChange’s location spoofing features without interruption.As Apple’s iOS 26 beta generates excitement and speculation across the tech community, concerns have emerged among users of location-based tools about potential disruptions or incompatibility. LocaChange, recognizing the importance of timely adaptation, has prioritized development and optimization to ensure a smooth transition for all iOS users.“We know how critical uninterrupted location access is—especially for users who rely on LocaChange for AR gaming, mobile testing, or social interactions,” said Jason, the senior product manager. “That’s why we acted immediately to test, adjust, and verify full support for iOS 26 beta.”Support for the official iOS 26 release coming nextIn addition to the current beta compatibility, LocaChange confirmed it will officially support the full public release of iOS 26 as soon as Apple rolls it out globally later this year. Ongoing compatibility will remain a top priority, ensuring a consistent and secure experience for all users.The newly released support guide provides a detailed breakdown of:iOS 26 features and key changesSupported iPhone and iPad modelsHow LocaChange performs on the new systemTips for upgrading safely while maintaining spoofing capabilitiesRead the full article here:LocaChange’s continued commitment to staying ahead of system updates reflects its long-term mission: to empower users with greater freedom to explore digital and virtual spaces—without being tied to their physical location.About LocaChangeLocaChange is a professional-grade location changing tool designed for iOS and Android users. Widely used for AR games, mobile testing, travel simulation, and privacy control, LocaChange offers safe, reliable spoofing capabilities with continuous support across major system updates. The software is trusted by a global user base and constantly evolves to meet the needs of today’s mobile landscape.

