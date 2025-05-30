LocaChange Unveils ‘GO Fest MVP 2025’ Contest With Massive PokéCoin Rewards as Pokémon GO Enters New Scopely Era

GO Fest MVP 2025

GO Fest 2025 isn’t just another in-game celebration — it marks a new direction for Pokémon GO under Scopely.” — Molly, the Event Organizer

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Pokémon GO launches its first global GO Fest under new parent company Scopely , excitement is reaching new heights among millions of Trainers worldwide. To celebrate this historic moment in the AR gaming world, LocaChange is launching its biggest fan campaign to date: “ GO Fest MVP 2025 ” — featuring exclusive in-game perks, a global Snap contest, and a grand prize of up to 58,000 PokéCoins & lifetime SVIP access.Campaign Duration: May 29 – June 30, 2025Campaign Site: https://www.locachange.com/deals/pokemon-go-fest-giveaway What Is “GO Fest MVP 2025”?LocaChange’s new campaign celebrates the global Pokémon GO community’s creativity and passion during this new chapter of the game. It invites players to participate in a fun, interactive event with real in-game benefits and a chance to be globally recognized.1. Instantly Unlock Free SVIP AccessAll participants can instantly claim a 1-day SVIP experience on the event page — available for both new and existing LocaChange users.2. Snap to Win: Join the Global GO Fest Snap ContestPlayers can submit their best Pokémon GO screenshots to the official MVP Snap Wall, showcasing shiny Pokémon, legendary raids, scenic captures, or hilarious moments. Top most-liked snaps will win big MVP rewards!Prizes include:MVP Winner: 58,000 PokéCoins + LocaChange Lifetime SVIP (worth $119.99)Top 1: 29,000 PokéCoins + LocaChange 1-Year SVIP (worth $79.99)Top 2: 14,500 PokéCoins + LocaChange 1-Month SVIP (worth $19.99)Top 3: 5,200 PokéCoinsWinners will be announced every week on LocaChange’s official X and Facebook.3. Enjoy GO Fest-Exclusive DiscountsDuring the event, players can enjoy:30% off any LocaChange license (Monthly, Quarterly, Annual, or Lifetime)+ Free 10-Day SVIP Voucher as a bonus gift4. Explore Pro Tips & GO Fest 2025 GuidesBeyond prizes and perks, the GO Fest MVP 2025 campaign site is packed with expert tips, event breakdowns, and gameplay strategies to help Trainers maximize their GO Fest experience — from featured Pokémon highlights to GO Fest pro Secrets & tricks.Whether you’re attending in-person or playing from home, these insights will help you explore more, catch smarter, and level up your adventure.Why Now?“GO Fest 2025 isn’t just another in-game celebration — it marks a new direction for Pokémon GO under Scopely,” said a LocaChange spokesperson. “We created the MVP campaign as a tribute to that excitement, and to give back to the incredible community that keeps AR gaming alive and thriving.”Following Scopely’s acquisition of Niantic in early 2025, industry watchers and fans alike are looking to this year’s GO Fest as a glimpse into the future of AR gaming. With this campaign, LocaChange is doubling down on its commitment to the community — supporting both gameplay creativity and global connection.About LocaChangeLocaChange is a fast-growing global technology company focused on the development and promotion of innovative consumer tool software. Since its founding in May 2023, the company has integrated R&D, operations, and global sales to deliver practical, user-friendly solutions that enhance digital experiences across platforms.To learn more, visit: https://www.locachange.com

