Kristal Stanley to Appear on Legacy Makers

FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristal Stanley, faith-driven artist and founder of Art for His Glory, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on resilience, divine purpose, and the healing power of spiritually inspired creativity.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In Stanley’s episode, she will explore how art can serve as a vessel for spiritual connection and emotional healing. She breaks down how embedding scripture into daily life through visual design can renew faith and inspire strength during life’s most difficult seasons. Viewers will walk away with a deeper sense of purpose and practical ways to merge faith and creativity in everyday life.“My business is my ministry—each piece is created to inspire a divine connection and remind others they are never alone,” said Stanley.Kristal’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/kristal-stanley

