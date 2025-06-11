New guide highlights health careers for Island students

CANADA, June 11 - Grade 9 students at Stonepark Intermediate were recently encouraged to explore health care careers in a whole new way, thanks to a team from the Department of Health and Wellness.

Clint Maramag, one of the team members giving the presentation, kicked off the session with a myth-busting statement designed to challenge students’ assumptions about what working in health care really involves:

“MythBuster #1: If you want a job in health care, be prepared to take all science courses, go to university for 10 years, and work both day and night shifts for your entire career.”

This visit is part of a new interactive session built around the department’s 2025 Health Career Guide — a fresh resource that highlights over 50 health careers, many of which students may not have heard of before.

The sessions are designed to be engaging, with interactive questions, short videos that showcase what different jobs look like, and even bags of COWS chips handed out as prizes to keep the energy high and participation strong.

Following the mythbusters, Maramag introduces ten diverse health-related careers, ranging from speech-language pathology to diagnostic imaging to health information management. For each career, students learn what the job entails, where it can be studied, and what kind of person might enjoy the work.

To help students see themselves in these roles, Maramag encourages them to reflect on their own traits and interests. He shares lines like, “This job might be a good fit if you’re the friend everyone goes to for advice,” or “You might enjoy this career if you love solving problems or tracking details, like your Fortnite stats.” By framing careers in ways students can relate to, the sessions help students picture how their personal strengths and passions could align with real opportunities in health care.

Students also receive salary information, including both the national average and Health PEI’s average, which, to their surprise, is often higher.

Teachers are active participants in the sessions as well, asking questions, encouraging student input, and learning about these careers alongside their classes. Their involvement is key to keeping the conversations going long after the session ends.

“We are so appreciative to have our students learn from presentations like this,” said teacher Mark Rooney. “With this valuable information and enthusiasm for health care careers, I am confident that seeds were planted in this session, and we will see them bear fruit down the road.”

The sessions are already making an impact.

“After our presentations, students often come up to me saying things like, ‘I never thought about a career in health before, but now I’m seriously considering it,’” said Maramag. “It’s amazing to see their excitement and curiosity grow in real-time.”

Students still have plenty of time to explore their options, but with the help of the 2025 Health Careers Guide, hopefully their eyes will open to new possibilities, maybe even finding inspiration to consider a future in health care.

Discover all 50+ health careers by viewing the 2025 Health Career Guide. Health jobs can be found at HealthJobsPEI. Other community positions in PEI are available through local private organizations.

