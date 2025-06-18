Motorists urged to drive with caution during the Red Isle Relay 

CANADA, June 18 - Motorists should be prepared to slow down and share the road during the Red Isle Relay on June 21 and 22.

From the North Cape Lighthouse to the East Point Lighthouse, hundreds of participants will be using road shoulders and the Confederation Trail.

Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Flaggers will be directing traffic at these crossings:

• Alberton Main Street three-way stop - 10:35 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

• Rafferty Road by the finish line - 12:30 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.

• Confederation Trail over Conway Road back on trail - 1:40 p.m. to 1:55 p.m.

• McNeill’s Mills Road and Route 12 – 2 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.

• Route 12 and Route 169 Port Hill Station Road - 3:15 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.

• Route 167 and Route 131 - 3:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

• Route 131 and Route 12 roundabout - 3:35 p.m. to 4:05 p.m.

• Highway 2 and Slemon Park Drive roundabout - 5:40 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

• Highway 2 and North Drive intersection - 5:45 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.

• Locke Shore Road and Barbara Weit Road - 6:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Barbara Weit Road and Clemont Road - 7:05 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.

• Confederation Trail and Old Station Road - 7:10 p.m. to 7:35 p.m.

• Confederation Trail and Old Summerside Road - 7:15 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.

• Confederation Trail and Broadway Street - 7:25 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

• Confederation Trail and Woodleigh Drive - 7:25 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

• Stanley Bridge roundabout - 9:25 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.

• Cavendish Boardwalk traffic - 9:40 p.m. to 10:10 p.m.

• Church Hill Avenue and Harbourview Drive - 11:20 p.m. to 11:25 p.m.

• Gulf Shore Parkway and Eastern Road - 1:45 a.m. to 2:20 a.m.

• Donaldston Road and Blooming Point Road - 3:10 a.m. to 3:40 a.m.

Thank you for sharing the road with Red Isle Relay participants and doing your part to keep each other safe.

