Statement from Honourable Barb Ramsay on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

CANADA, June 13 - Today, Honourable Barb Ramsay, Minister of Social Development and Seniors, issued the following statement recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15:

“This Sunday, on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, please take some time to reflect on the issue of abuse of older adults, how we might recognize the signs of someone being mistreated, and what steps we can take to address such a situation.

Our older citizens deserve peace of mind, and to live happy and fulfilling lives. But the reality is that up to 10% of older adults may experience various forms of abuse and neglect.

We are taking steps to address this issue, including working closely with the Prince Edward Island Seniors’ Secretariat on a new Seniors Action Plan that will include measures to help raise more awareness to identify and prevent the mistreatment of older Islanders, promote positive images of aging, and enhance seniors’ quality of life.

I encourage all Islanders to stay connected and reach out to older adults in their lives. We are all responsible for preventing abuse and supporting each other. Today and every day, I ask that you help raise awareness of this serious issue."