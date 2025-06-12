JOHN HUGHES PARTNERS WITH SWINGZY

John Hughes officially joins the team at Swingzy, promoting the company’s new golf swing aid.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Hughes, the president and CEO of a successful golf instruction center in central Florida, is a vigorous proponent of new technologies that teachers can use to help students improve their game. John and his team of instructors at John Hughes Golf use many different devices, both on the course in person as well as digitally through virtual sessions, to help assess golf swing and identify areas of potential growth.Recently John Hughes has signed on as an ambassador/spokesman for a new golf swing aid, Swingzy . Swingzy offers a small, portable, and simple swing aid that gives the golfer feedback on every swing, leading to improvements during every outing on the golf course. The tool specifically targets the problem of striking the ball with the club at the wrong vertical angle, that is, “slicing” or “topping.” John Hughes is excited about the potential that this tool has to help students refine their technique, both under the expert eye of an instructor as well as while they play on their own.As a new product on the market, Swingzy is gaining popularity among golfers and teachers, and the leadership team at the company is excited about the momentum that they can achieve with John Hughes joining the team as a brand ambassador. The CEO of Swingzy says, "John Hughes has been recognized multiple times as one of the best instructors not just in Florida, but in the nation. We are thrilled to have him join our team and help grow Swingzy."In addition to introducing the Swingzy device to students of John Hughes Golf, the organization also features it on its website, which is a well-developed source of information for golfers and those looking to buy gifts for golf enthusiasts. Regularly updated product guides and reviews by the expert teachers at John Hughes Golf help shoppers stay on top of what’s newest and best in the field. Aside from these resources, John Hughes also regularly adds to the organization’s hundreds of free instructional videos available at johnhughesgolf.com and the company’s YouTube channel.As a nationally recognized golf instructor, a prominent member of the PGA at local, state, and national levels, and now the host of a podcast, “On Par With John Hughes,” on the Golf Live App, John will be an ideal partner for Swingzy in getting the word out about their new golf swing aid.John Hughes Golf, while providing many high quality free resources, is primarily a provider of individualized golf instruction and coaching . The team of deeply experienced teachers works with golf students in person on some of the country’s best golf courses near Orlando Florida, in sessions from one hour long to multi-day intensive golf schools. Those interested in learning more about these events, virtual coaching, or John Hughes’ activities as seasonal director of activities at McLemore Golf Club in northern Georgia can visit the organization online at johnhughesgolf.com.

