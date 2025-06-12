Anna Morgenstern Supports The Child Fund by Al Jalila Foundation

Anna Morgenstern honoured at Al Jalila Hospital Anna Morgenstern at The Giving Wall Anna Morgenstern at Al Jalila Children's Hospital

Her support is helping bring hope and healing to children battling critical illnesses through The Child Fund

Health is a basic right that every child deserves. I hope to make a tangible impact in the lives of children and their families.” — Anna Morgenstern

DUBAI, DUBAI INVESTMENT PARK, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a meaningful step towards supporting children’s healthcare in the UAE, Anna Morgenstern , CEO of The Space Events & Sports, has joined hands with Al Jalila Foundation to support The Child Fund , a vital initiative that provides medical treatment for children battling serious health conditions.This partnership underscores Anna’s ongoing dedication to driving social impact through philanthropy. Her contribution to The Child Fund reflects a deep personal and professional commitment to easing the burden of medical expenses for underserved families, a mission that resonates strongly with her vision of inclusive and sustainable community development.The Child Fund by Al Jalila Foundation plays a critical role in ensuring that children facing urgent health challenges receive the care they desperately need, from life-saving treatments to specialised therapies and interventions. Anna’s support helps make this care accessible to young patients who would otherwise be unable to afford it, offering them not only hope but also a chance at a healthier future.“Health is a basic right that every child deserves. By supporting The Child Fund by Al Jalila Foundation, I hope to make a tangible impact in the lives of children and their families while encouraging others to contribute to building a more equitable future,” said Anna Morgenstern.Known for her decades-long commitment to social causes, Anna has actively championed initiatives across healthcare, education and women’s empowerment. This latest contribution is yet another chapter in her journey of purpose-driven leadership. It also serves as an invitation to the wider community, individuals and organisations alike, to join the movement for change.By investing in children’s well-being today, Anna Morgenstern exemplifies how visionary leadership can help shape a healthier and more inclusive tomorrow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.