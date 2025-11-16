Under the patronage of Ministry of Climate Change and Environment Myplant & Garden Middle East inaugurates in Dubai

First exhibition dedicated to horticulture, landscaping and sustainable green cities in the region

We believe that horticulture and the green sector play a major role in the urban planning of our sustainable cities and communities” — H.E Dr. Mohammed Salman Alhammadi

DUBAI, DUBAI EXHIBITION CENTRE (EXPO CITY), UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment the inaugural edition of Myplant & Garden Middle East 2025 opened today at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai. The exhibition was officially inaugurated by HE Dr. Mohammed Salman Alhammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at MOCCAE , alongside HE Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality , in the presence of government officials, international delegations and key industry stakeholders.The launch of this exhibition marks an important milestone for the UAE and the wider region as nations accelerate efforts to build climate-resilient, nature-positive cities aligned with ‘We the UAE Vision 2031’ and broader sustainability frameworks. It also reflects the growing strength of the GCC’s green economy, where horticulture, landscape innovation and sustainable infrastructure are gaining increasing strategic relevance.Senior representatives from across government, research institutions and global industry took part in the inaugural tour, including HE Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE; Andreas Kipar, member of the World Economic Forum Nature-Positive Cities Task Force and Chairman of Green City Italia; Francesco Santa, CEO of IEG Middle East; and Mirco Carloni, President of the XIII Commission (Agriculture) of the Italian Chamber of Deputies. Their presence underscored the high level of international cooperation driving the region’s transition towards sustainable urban environments.HE Dr. Mohammed Salman Alhammadi affirmed that "Myplant & Garden Middle East 2025" touches the core of the UAE's directives and strategic vision, stating: "We believe that horticulture and the green sector play a major role in the urban planning of our sustainable cities and communities. Building smart, liveable, and climate-adaptive cities requires us to innovatively adopt 'Nature-based Solutions'".His Excellency added: "Our vision transcends aesthetics to emphasise the strong relationship between green cities and food security. Through innovation in agricultural technologies and urban farming, we can transform our urban spaces into productive and sustainable ecosystems. This ambition cannot be achieved without collaboration, and international partnership is the key to success. We are pleased to see this strong momentum from our international partners in transferring expertise and the latest innovations to the region. This exhibition is a true platform for building partnerships and delivering practical solutions for future cities right here, from the land of the UAE."More than 100 exhibitors from around the world are showcasing cutting-edge solutions for arid-climate horticulture, sustainable irrigation, climate-adaptive plant production, outdoor and landscape design, and next-generation smart greenhouse technologies. These innovations respond directly to the environmental challenges facing the region, including water scarcity, high summer temperatures and the increasing need for desertification mitigation through strategic landscaping.Across three days, the exhibition will host a diverse programme of conferences, expert roundtables and technical workshops that examine the region’s environmental priorities. Discussions will explore nature-positive urban planning, resilient plant production, water resource management, biodiversity restoration, climate-adaptive landscaping, and the integration of biophilic and circular design principles into the built environment. Specialists will also address how intelligent irrigation systems, native species cultivation and interconnected green corridors can transform cities into cooler, healthier and more liveable spaces.The strong engagement from government bodies, research institutions and international stakeholders reinforces the importance of Myplant & Garden Middle East as a platform guiding future policy, institutional collaboration and investment in green infrastructure. The insights shared throughout the event reflect a growing regional commitment to integrating sustainable landscaping, public gardens and biodiversity-rich public spaces into major real-estate, tourism and urban development projects.Valeria Randazzo, Exhibition Director of Myplant & Garden Middle East, noted that the conversations taking place during the exhibition will play a key role in shaping the trajectory of the region’s cities. “Green spaces are an essential component of a future-ready city. This exhibition brings global expertise and regional ambition together, accelerating pathways towards sustainable horticulture, advanced irrigation solutions and resilient landscape design. These conversations will shape the development of greener cities throughout the Middle East,” she said.Day One concluded with a strong emphasis on the need to reimagine urban environments as nature-positive and climate-resilient spaces that support both environmental health and human wellbeing. Discussions highlighted how outdoor environments influence real-estate value, community cohesion and long-term sustainability, while also acknowledging the growing demand for greener developments across the GCC.With its robust international participation, comprehensive technical agenda and the endorsement of leading government authorities, Myplant & Garden Middle East 2025 stands as a landmark event for the regional horticulture and landscaping sector. It sets the foundation for reshaping Middle Eastern cities into sustainable, biodiverse ecosystems that advance public wellbeing, drive investment and strengthen climate resilience for generations to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.