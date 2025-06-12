Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza observes smart ID card applications and collections in Mbombela, 12 Jun

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza, is scheduled to visit the Tekwane community in Mbombela, to monitor Home Affairs service delivery, focusing on Smart ID Card applications and collections.

Deputy Minister Nzuza will also interact with members of the community as part of rolling out services to marginalised areas.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 12 June 2025

Venue: Tekwane South Hall, Tekwane, Mbombela

Time: 09:00

Members of the media wishing to attend the conference may confirm with Thabo Mokgola on 060 962 4982.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Siya Qoza

Cell number: 082 898 1657

#GovZAUpdates