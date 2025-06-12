Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza observes smart ID card applications and collections in Mbombela, 12 Jun
The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza, is scheduled to visit the Tekwane community in Mbombela, to monitor Home Affairs service delivery, focusing on Smart ID Card applications and collections.
Deputy Minister Nzuza will also interact with members of the community as part of rolling out services to marginalised areas.
Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 12 June 2025
Venue: Tekwane South Hall, Tekwane, Mbombela
Time: 09:00
