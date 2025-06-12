SPECTRA EXPANDS AVAILABLE SPACE FOR FULFILLMENT CLIENTS

In order to meet increasing customer demand, Spectra has increased its inventory capacity for 3PL clients.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spectra specializes in end-to-end third-party logistics (3PL) services for clients of all sizes, from small e-commerce retailers to large national corporations with complex B2B fulfillment needs. Located in Columbia, South Carolina near the port city of Charleston, Spectra maintains storage space in a strategically central area, allowing clients to enjoy fast distribution times throughout the United States and beyond.Thanks to their robust data security protocols , technology powered inventory management capabilities, and practical knowledge gained from decades of experience in the fulfillment space, Spectra has become a popular resource for clients who are looking for a fulfillment partner that will save them money and empower them to meet all of their B2B and B2C distribution needs reliably. Increased customer demand has prompted Spectra to double its amount of total storage area in order to accommodate the inventory needs of new clients.During the first half of 2025, Spectra doubled their capacity of climate controlled storage area to its total allocation, enabling the 3PL provider to take on new clients with significant inventory. Through the collection of detailed metrics and smart analysis, Spectra helps clients determine how much stock they need on hand at any given time in order to meet customer demand without overstocking. Along with the additional storage space, Spectra has expanded their shipping and receiving area, increasing the amount of inventory they can move in and out of their facility on any given day.Spectra uses its storage area to stock an enormous variety of different items for each of its national corporate clients, including materials printed at their in-house print facility. With print, inventory management, and shipping all being handled by the same team, each client of Spectra enjoys significant benefits by cutting the cost and time that would be required to work with multiple vendors on a single project. Backed up by powerful quality assurance systems, the expert kitting team at Spectra assembles each shipment with care.Many large national clients utilize the custom online storefronts offered by Spectra, which allow them to offer a curated selection of inventory to individual B2B users based on their needs. Using a unique login ID and password, each user sees only the materials relevant to them, making the ordering process simpler, more efficient, and more positive overall.The leadership team at Spectra has a very positive mindset concerning growth in the near future, and by investing in additional storage space at its South Carolina fulfillment center, they open the door to partnering with even more clients through the end of 2025 and beyond. Sample clients of Spectra include startup online retailers, national companies with branches or franchise locations across the country, and organizations such as insurance companies, healthcare clients, and government agencies that need to mail official correspondence to members. With SOC 2 Type II certification and HIPAA compliance, Spectra is a trusted partner for sensitive direct mail projects that involve PII.

