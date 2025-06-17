JobNet Group Hosts 35th Professional HR Series to Explore HR’s Role in Driving Organisational Success in Myanmar

JobNet.com.mm - 2025 Myanmar Professional HR Series - Cover JobNet.com.mm - 2025 Myanmar Professional HR Series - Panel 1 JobNet.com.mm - 2025 Myanmar Professional HR Series - Panel 2 JobNet.com.mm - 2025 Myanmar Professional HR Series - Audience June

JobNet Group hosted the 35th Professional HR Series event, welcoming HR and business leaders to explore how HR is shaping organisational success in Myanmar.

YANGON, MYANMAR, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 5th June 2025, JobNet Group proudly hosted the 35th edition of the Myanmar Professional HR Series seminar. The event welcomed over 270 HR professionals and business leaders, all coming together to explore the evolving role of how Human Resources is shaping organisational resilience and success in Myanmar.This milestone seminar featured 2 panel discussions led by respected business leaders and HR experts from Myanmar’s leading companies, who shared valuable insights and practical strategies for navigating the rapidly changing business landscape.The event kicked off with a Welcome Note from Mr. Justin Sway, CEO of JobNet Group, reconfirming JobNet will remain fully committed and continue to invest into the Myanmar market, their customers and job seekers throughout the country. Additionally, he announced JobNet’s products were also planned to be introduced into the Cambodian market.Following Mr. Justin Sway was a presentation by Mr. Sean Hope, Head of Customer Solutions, providing data-driven insights into the current recruitment and job-seeking landscape in Myanmar.One of the most notable takeaways was the increased rise in website traffic for the JobNet platform despite facing numerous disruptions including internet blackouts, ongoing power outages, and the recent earthquake in Myanmar.This insights were further reinforced through verified data from SimilarWeb, which showed that JobNet.com.mm receives over 60 times more traffic than any other jobsite or digital channel in Myanmar.However, Mr. Sean Hope noted that many companies may still be facing challenges finding the right candidates. Common objections include candidates may lack specific work experience or qualifications needed, and their salary expectations were exceeding the company budgets. These challenges were more noticeable in specialized or technical job functions and industries such as IT and engineering.In response to these ongoing issues, Mr. Sean Hope encouraged employers to re-consider how they engage with job seekers. Optimising the use of technology is essential for maximum recruitment impact and success. He recommended four fundamentals employers should consider when recruiting to ensure higher success:- Strengthen Employer Branding for increased candidate attraction.- Incorporate Recognition and Rewards in the Company's benefits to highlight how the employees can be valued- Use industry-standard Job Titles to improve clarity and AI Matching- Attractive job descriptions to attract more quality candidate CV applicationsPanel 1: The Role of HR Leadership to Drive Organisational SuccessModerated by Mr. Justin Sway, CEO of JobNet Group, the first panel brought together a powerhouse line of C-suite leaders:- Mr. Myo Min Thu, CEO, AYA SOMPO Insurance- Mr. Devanandan Batumalai, Managing Director, KBZ Bank- Mr. Jay Rahiman, Corporate Advisor and Director, The Coaching FirmThe Panelists opened by reviewing the role of HR, how it was once an administrative or operational function, but has evolved into becoming a central strategic pillar for organisational success.In order to be effective for business, HR leaders must leverage technology to streamline and automate repetitive tasks, such as payroll and attendance, and screening of CVs, to allow for HR teams to shift their focus to more value-driven priorities such as workforce planning, leadership development, organisational culture, and long-term talent acquisition strategies.A key part of the panel discussion centered on how HR leaders can effectively secure a seat at the management table, ensuring their on-the-ground, people-centric perspectives are integral to future business strategies. For organisations to succeed and become future-ready, HR must possess a deeper understanding of not only the business’s current operations, but also long-term business goals.The discussion opened up a heartfelt reflection about the recent earthquake in Myanmar as an example of how an unexpected crisis can test the resilience and preparedness of organisations and its people.The Panelists shared how their companies responded not only with operational agility, but also with a deep sense of responsibility, care and empathy for its employees by prioritising safety, physical and mental well-being, emergency support, and financial assistance for their staff and the overall public and community.Through this experience, the role of HR was elevated from standard organisational policies, to becoming the heartbeat of the organisation.Following the first panel discussion was a presentation by Ms. Myint Myint Zan, Senior Product Manager of JobNet.com.mm.Ms. Myint Myint Zan’s presentation focused on JobNet product enhancements and features designed to streamline the talent acquisition process. The session provided a LIVE demonstration of JobNet's AI-powered technologies, highlighting the effectiveness of the "AI Best CV Match" feature that streamlines CV sorting, improves efficiency and reduces time to hire.Other product updates included improvements on existing features such as Alternative Job Titles, more targeted Job Alerts to drive higher candidate engagement and applications, and Job Progress Reports.Panel 2: Leading Through Uncertainty – HR at the Heart of Business ResilienceThe second panel, moderated by Mr. Paul Nyan Myint Soe, Director & Head of People Department at AYA Bank, featured a diverse group of HR experts:- Mr. Hein Htet Aung, Chief Business Officer, Lotte MGS Beverage- Mr. Min Oo, CHRO, Myanmar Citizens Bank- Ms. Lae War Phyu Nyunt Thein, Group Head of Human Resources, Wilmar MyanmarPanel 2 further discussed the topics explored in Panel 1, where the HR experts shared experiences and responses from their respective organisations during the recent earthquake in Myanmar. The session highlighted the importance of HR in both immediate recovery and long-term resilience to ensure sustainable business continuity.The Panelists shared how their own HR heroes played an instrumental role in coordinating operations during times of disruption, leading the charge for employee safety, fast internal communications, and ensuring business continuity.The Panelists discussed how recovery efforts went beyond emergency response, focusing on aligning internal policies and compliance frameworks into real-world actions. There was a strong emphasis on ensuring that the company’s values on paper translated into real support for their employees, from safety protocols to emotional well-being initiatives not only for immediate relief, but also for strengthening employer branding and employee engagementThe panel also explored the importance of reviewing and redesigning job roles and responsibilities throughout the whole organisation. The goal was to ensure that employees gain meaningful skills and experiences that align with business objectives, while also receiving support for their long-term career growth within the company.Ultimately, the session reflected on how recent experiences have reshaped HR in Myanmar, with the speakers unanimously agreeing that HR has become an important voice at the management table for business success.About JobNet GroupJobNet Group (combined with JobNet.com.mm and Alote.com.mm ) will continue to significantly invest in more innovative product updates, features, and technology advancement to support Myanmar business and the HR industry, so you can keep up or stay ahead of the competition and achieve your business goals.

