Chicago AI Week 2025 Unveils Global Speaker Lineup to Accelerate Safe and Trustworthy AI Innovation

Chicago AI Week on June 17-18, 2025 at Kaplan at Illinois Tech Keynote Fireside: "Work Reimagined – How AI is Reshaping the American Dream" Xiaochen Zhang, Executive Director of AI 2030, in conversation with Taylor Stockton, Chief Innovation Officer at the U.S. Department of Labor, explores the future of work with AI

Global AI leaders join AI 2030 in Chicago, June 17–18, to drive the future of trustworthy innovation through applied, responsible, and agentic AI.

By uniting strategic leadership, groundbreaking technology, and human centered design, we're accelerating Chicago’s emergence as a global leader in trustworthy AI.” — Michael Hyzy, VP of Strategy & Innovation, CGI

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the launch of the 2025 Chicago AI Week www.chicagoaiweek.com ) Advisory Group at Davos, AI 2030 ™, in collaboration with FinTech4Good, 1871, Kaplan Institute at Illinois Tech, Discovery Partners Institute, Banking Exchange, CGI, Business France, Programmers, Global Blockchain Business Council, Global Inclusive Economy Society, Isaaca Chicago Chapter, and other leading partners, is thrilled to unveil the speakers for Chicago AI Week 2025 main conference. Taking place June 17–18, 2025 at the Kaplan Institute at Illinois Tech, the event will convene global AI leaders at the center of one of the nation’s fastest-growing technology and innovation hubs.As AI rapidly reshapes how we live, work, and govern, Chicago AI Week emerges as a critical global convening of visionaries building the next chapter of AI-driven transformation. This year's event will spotlight cross-sector leadership, trailblazing applications, and meaningful collaborations that are redefining what’s possible across industries.Headlining speakers of the main conference include:• Taylor Stockton, Chief Innovation Officer, United States Department of Labor• Troy Horton, Chief Information Officer- Health & Human Services Group, Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT), State of Illinois• Kristi Dula, Deputy Director - Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Technology, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, State of Illinois; Chicago AI Council Member• Gilbert Villegas, 36th Ward Alderman, City of Chicago; Chicago AI Council member• Raj Echambadi, President, Illinois Tech• Gabe Arrington Senior Director of Operations, United States Air Force• Kristian Hammond, Professor of Computer Science, Northwestern University• Taylor Childers,Computer Scientist and Deputy Technical Lead for ALCF-4, Argonne National Laboratory• Meera Raja, SVP, Deep Tech, P33• Samura Atallah Vice President, Platform Integration & GTM - Security & Collaboration, Cisco• Michael Hyzy, VP of Strategy & Innovation, CGI• Ismael Faro, VP Quantum+AI, IBM• Naveen Dhar, Sr Director, Microsoft• Wendy Betts CISO, Rotary International• Abhijit Dasgupta, VP, Global Demand Digital Technologies, Mars• Almira Kolaneci Global SVP, Information Technology, Retail AI, and Digital Commerce, Circana• Joe Peedikayil, Managing Director, North America Enterprise Finance, Risk & Regulatory Compliance Lead, Accenture• Elise Temple, Vice President, Strategic Analytics & Insights, Global Customer Success Neuroscience, NielsenIQ• Clare Dussman Director of Digital Trust United Airlines• Firas Ben Hassan, Program Owner of AllianzGPT, Allianz• Arjun Ravi Kannan, Director, Data Science Research, Discover Financial Services• Jesus Gonzalez, Intangible Assets Global Collaboration Co-Leader, AON• Walter G Ferrer, Head of Compliance-Minna Technolgies, Mastercard• Kate Waimey Timmerman, CEO, Chicago Quantum Exchange• James Gatto, AI Team Leader, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP• Anne Lee, CTO, AI Research Lab, Bell Labs Solutions Research• Sandra Ro, CEO, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC)• Paul Hsu, Founder & CEO, Decasonic• Glenn Borok, Vice President, Jump Capital• Amit Patel, Partner, Plug and Play Tech CenterTwo Flagship Days Anchor the Program:● AI Innovation Day (June 17): Showcasing breakthrough applications, enterprise strategies, and cutting-edge research transforming industries across finance, healthcare, defense, public sector, and beyond.● Trustworthy AI Day (June 18): Exploring the future of ethical, safe, and human-centered AI through global perspectives on governance, transparency, risk, inclusion, and collaboration.“We are bringing together a truly world-class group of speakers who are not just talking about trustworthy AI—they are building it,” said Xiaochen Zhang, Executive Director of AI 2030. “Chicago AI Week is where the world’s leading voices on AI strategy, innovation, and ethics converge.”“We’re proud to help position Chicago as a center of AI excellence,” added Betsy Ziegler, CEO of 1871. “This week is about ideas with consequences—about how we build smarter, faster, and more equitable AI communities that serve everyone.”“Chicago AI Week positions our city at the forefront of AI innovation, bringing together exceptional talent and visionary companies committed to shaping a smarter, more equitable future.” said, Michael Hyzy, VP of Strategy & Innovation, CGI, “ By uniting strategic leadership, groundbreaking technology, and human centered design, we're accelerating Chicago’s emergence as a global leader in trustworthy AI.”From thought-provoking keynotes to hands-on workshops and startup showcases, Chicago AI Week will offer a robust and engaging agenda designed to equip leaders with the tools, insights, and partnerships needed to operationalize safe and trustworthy AI strategies.Join the Movement:Register now to secure your spot at www.chicagoaiweek.com Become an AI 2030 Member: https://ai2030.org/apply-to-be-a-member/ About AI 2030AI 2030 is a global initiative committed to harnessing AI’s transformative power to benefit humanity. Focused on Responsible AI, AI for All, and AI for Good, we empower individuals and organizations with the knowledge, tools, and networks needed to lead in Responsible AI, closing key gaps in awareness, talent, and solutions to enable responsible AI adoption across public and private sectors globally. www.ai2030.org About FinTech4GoodFinTech4Good is a global network focused on emerging technologies. We collaborate with startups, industrial leaders, NPOs, and investors to develop solutions for a better world. https://www.fintech4good.co/ About 1871The Chicagoland Entrepreneurial Center, dba 1871 is a 501c3 organization that exists to inspire, equip, and support people from all backgrounds to build and innovate extraordinary businesses. https://1871.com/ About Chicago AI Week 2025Chicago AI Week 2025 is a week-long celebration of innovation, thought leadership, and collaboration in the world of artificial intelligence. The program features three flagship events:• Consumer Tech Innovation Week: FinTech hosted by 1871 on June 16th● Banking Exchange National Conference hosted by Banking Exchange on June 19th● Main Conference – Taking place June 17–18, featuring influential voices and pioneers from across the AI landscapeFor sponsorship, speaking, or media opportunities for 2026 Chicago AI Week, please contact: info@ai2030.org

AI 2030 Show

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.