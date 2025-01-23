AI 2030™ Relaunches Responsible AI Pledge™ and Launches Global AI Regulation Index™ at Davos 2025

The Responsible AI Pledge and the Global AI Regulation Index launched by AI 2030 at Davos aim to catalyze a global movement to ensure AI serves humanity while advancing innovation and equity.” — Xiaochen Zhang, AI 2030

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI 2030 ™, a leading nonprofit initiative driving the global Responsible AI movement, proudly announces the relaunch of the AI 2030 Responsible AI Pledge™ and the launch of the AI 2030 Global AI Regulation Index™ during the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos.With artificial intelligence reshaping industries and societies, the need for responsible regulation and accountable adoption has never been greater. AI 2030 is addressing this dual challenge by uniting public and private sector efforts to foster ethics, transparency, and innovation in AI development and deployment.“Responsible AI requires responsible regulation from the public sector and responsible development and adoption by the private sector,” said Xiaochen Zhang, Executive Director, AI 2030. “The relaunch of our Responsible AI Pledge and the introduction of the Global AI Regulation Index at Davos aim to catalyze a global movement to ensure AI serves humanity while advancing innovation and equity.”The Global AI Regulation Index provides a comprehensive evaluation of AI governance across G20 countries, benchmarking regulatory frameworks against four key dimensions: innovation promotion, individual rights protection, enforcement feasibility, and global interoperability. Developed in collaboration with global industry leaders and supported by esteemed professors, alongside promising young scholars from the same program at Cornell University, the Index is designed to be a pivotal resource for shaping balanced, effective, and forward-looking AI regulations.The Index will prelaunch at the Future Skills Forum Asia in Singapore and officially launch during the G20 Summit Week in South Africa, signaling a milestone in advancing responsible AI governance globally.The AI 2030 Responsible AI Pledge has been relaunched to better align with the evolving needs of corporations navigating the rapidly changing AI landscape. Built on six foundational pillars—accountability, privacy, transparency, fairness, safety, and sustainability—the Pledge empowers organizations to integrate ethical AI practices into their strategies while contributing to societal and environmental goals. Brett Mowry, AI 2030’s Head of Advisory Services revealed that “The Responsible AI Pledge program enables and advances foundational work on frameworks, stakeholder engagement, governance, and monitoring that ultimately drive the right innovation.”"The relaunch of the Responsible AI Pledge and the introduction of the Global AI Regulation Index signal an important step forward to ensure AI is developed and deployed responsibly to foster inclusivity and equity," said Sudip Ranjan Basu, Chief of Sustainable Business Network, United Nations ESCAP. "These initiatives will play a vital role in leveraging innovation tools that benefit both people and the planet."Through enhanced collaboration with the ESCAP Sustainable Business Network (ESBN), the Pledge will expand its impact across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. “South Africa is proud to host the official launch of the Global AI Regulation Index,” said Caitlin Nash, Golden Thread Markets Africa. “This milestone highlights the crucial role responsible AI plays in fostering inclusive innovation and sustainable growth in emerging economies and frontier markets, such as Africa.”These initiatives have received widespread support from industry leaders:● Daniela Muhaj, Georgetown University, and MIT CSAIL FutureTech, pointed out, "The launch of the Global AI Regulation Index is a critical milestone in navigating the complex intersection of innovation, governance, and societal impact."● Sandra Ro, CEO, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) shared, "Regulatory interoperability is key to the future of global AI. We are proud to bring lessons from blockchain regulation to help shape this transformative path forward."● Catherine Atkin, Co-chair Climate Data Policy Initiative, Stanford CodeX, asserted, "In order to harness the power of AI to advance the public good it is critical that we ensure appropriate guardrails and AI 2030's Global AI Regulation Index is providing us all with the roadmap we need."● Jason Y. Kelly, Partner, Annaguey McCann LLP, AI 2030 Global Fellow commented, “The relaunch of the Pledge reaffirms the global importance of corporate responsibility and accountability in AI.”● Erica Shoemate, Global Fellow, AI 2030, emphasized, “This renewed commitment showcases the role of ethics in advancing transformative AI solutions, and the need for human-centered policies that prioritize people, purpose, and equity over profit.’● Jerome Silber, Former VP | Deputy General Counsel, Verizon Business; AI 2030 Global Fellow, remarked, “AI 2030’s initiatives are paving the way for a responsible AI-driven future that benefits everyone.”● Caroline Abadeer, Associate Director, BlueLabs, AI 2030 Global Fellow noted, “Cross-sector collaboration is key to maximizing AI’s potential and ensuring the use of algorithms is implemented responsibly.”● Michael Borrelli, Director, AI & Partners, AI 2030 Global Fellow stated, “The Pledge is a blueprint for aligning innovation with public trust. The Responsible AI Pledge empowers organizations to align innovation with societal values. "● Paul Luehr, AI Co-Leader at Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP, added, “The AI 2030 Global AI Regulation Index is a helpful tool to track and promote key drivers behind responsible AI – namely innovation, safety, and global harmonization.”● Tram Anh Nguyen, Co-founder, CFTE, said, “At CFTE, we are excited to collaborate with AI 2030 on these pivotal initiatives. The Index is a game-changer for AI governance, and we look forward to engaging stakeholders worldwide to foster future-ready workforces at the Future Skills Forum Asia this May.”● Diya Wynn, Principal, Responsible AI, Amazon Web Services, noted, AI2030's commitment to responsible AI and inclusive design today, helps ensure we're creating technology that serves everyone tomorrow.”These initiatives underscore AI 2030’s mission to mainstream Responsible AI by 2030, uniting stakeholders worldwide to harness AI’s transformative power responsibly.For more information about the Global AI Regulation Index, the Responsible AI Pledge, and how to get involved, please visit www.ai2030.org AI 2030 is a global initiative committed to harnessing AI’s transformative power to benefit humanity, minimize risks, and mainstream Responsible AI by 2030, ensuring it serves society’s best interests and avoids critical challenges to global well-being.Our websites:AI 2030: https://ai2030.org/apply-to-be-a-member/ Contacts:For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or further information, please contact:Jielin Wang, Program Manager, AI 2030Email: info@ai2030.org

