Partner Real Estate Ranked #1 in San Gabriel Valley, Top 3 in CA, and #13 Nationally by 2025 RealTrends Rankings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Partner Real Estate has earned major national recognition in the newly released 2025 RealTrends Verified Rankings, securing the following placements:
🏆 #1 in San Gabriel Valley
🏆 #2 in the Greater LA/SGV Region
🏆 #3 in the State of California
🏆 #13 in the United States by Volume
With 880 verified residential transaction sides and over $750.68 million in sales volume, Partner Real Estate once again ranks among the top 1.5% of real estate teams nationwide, earning recognition in The Thousand by Sides and Volume, as featured in The Wall Street Journal.
As Partner Real Estate continues to expand across Southern California and beyond, the firm attributes much of its operational excellence to its leadership team—a group of experts dedicated to supporting agents with the tools, systems, and structure to thrive.
Meet the Operational Team Behind the Rankings
🔹 Lori Hintz – Designated Broker
Lori leads the charge on daily transactions and systems training, ensuring that every agent at Partner Real Estate is equipped with the operational knowledge and legal precision to succeed in today’s market.
🔹 Anita Witecki – General Manager
Anita oversees the Transaction Coordinator (TC) team, manages compliance operations, and serves as the liaison for corporate legal counsel, keeping every deal aligned with state and regulatory standards.
🔹 Ivan Rayas – Office Manager
Ivan is the engine behind our day-to-day operations. From managing the agent onboarding experience, coordinating live training events, and overseeing our physical and virtual offices, Ivan ensures seamless operations across all locations.
🔹 Hazel Tubayan – Corporate Account Manager
Hazel manages all company-generated customers and serves as the strategic link between corporate accounts and our leadership team. With over 1,500 buyer and seller appointments generated monthly, she ensures a consistent pipeline of opportunity for Partner Real Estate agents.
🔹 James MacDonald – Conversion Coach
James leads the implementation of the Partner Real Estate Playbook, providing hands-on coaching in scripts, dialogues, and lead-to-close conversion systems—ensuring agents move efficiently from lead to closing.
🔹 Chelsea Villarreal – Growth Manager
Chelsea is responsible for business development and market expansion, cultivating strong relationships with agents and brokers while launching Partner Real Estate into new markets and territories.
A System Built for Performance
“These rankings are a reflection of our people and our process,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Partner Real Estate. “We’ve created a system where agents don’t just survive—they scale. And that’s possible because of the leadership team that supports them every single day.”
With its proprietary Instant Offers Exchange (IOX) platform, consistent training, and company-generated appointments, Partner Real Estate continues to raise the bar for brokerage standards in California—and now, nationally.
About Partner Real Estate
RealTrends Verified is the industry’s most respected ranking platform, identifying the top-performing 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide. The Thousand is published annually in collaboration with The Wall Street Journal. Partner Real Estate is a next-generation brokerage headquartered in Southern California, built on systems, service, and support. Through a proven platform, the firm equips agents with daily leads, coaching, compliance, marketing, and technology—all under one roof.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159
rudy@partner.realestate
