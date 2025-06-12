Partner Real Estate Ranked #1 in SGV, Top 3 in CA, and Top 15 Nationwide by 2025 RealTrends Rankings

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partner Real Estate has officially been named one of the top real estate teams in the nation, earning the #1 spot in San Gabriel Valley, #3 in California, #2 in the LA/SGV region, and #13 in the entire United States by the 2025 RealTrends Verified Rankings.

The rankings, produced in collaboration with The Wall Street Journal and now live on RealTrends.com, recognize the top 1.5% of agents and teams across the U.S. based on verified residential sales data.

Partner Real Estate achieved:

880 residential transaction sides closed

$750.68 million in verified sales volume

#3 in California by Volume

#4 in California by Sides

#13 Nationally by Volume

#36 Nationally by Sides

This milestone places Partner Real Estate in the upper echelon of high-performance teams recognized in The Thousand—RealTrends' annual list of the top agents and teams nationwide, featured by The Wall Street Journal.

“Being ranked #1 in San Gabriel Valley and among the top in California and the U.S. is more than a number—it’s a testament to the commitment, consistency, and systems that drive everything we do,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Partner Real Estate. “We’re not just building a team; we’re building a movement powered by results and rooted in service.”

Despite ongoing challenges in the market—including elevated mortgage rates, tight inventory, and industry uncertainty—Partner Real Estate continued to grow its presence and production across the region. The firm’s success is powered by its agent-first model, which includes daily coaching, full-time inside sales support, administrative infrastructure, and exclusive access to the Instant Offers Exchange (IOX) platform.

In addition to high-level production, Partner Real Estate is known for its unique team culture, collaborative approach, and commitment to community-driven service. Agents are equipped with systems that eliminate the need for cold calling or door knocking, allowing them to focus on client service and conversion.

"Our agents are thriving because they have the support, the tools, and the partnership to perform at their highest level," Kusuma added. "That's what makes us the best in San Gabriel Valley—and one of the best anywhere."



About Partner Real Estate
Partner Real Estate is a high-performance brokerage based in Southern California. Known for its agent-first systems, proprietary platforms, and culture of partnership, the firm helps agents and teams grow through leads, training, technology, and full-service support. Partner Real Estate is redefining the future of real estate—starting in the San Gabriel Valley.

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159
Contact: rudy@partner.realestate
Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

