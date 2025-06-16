k9 Security and MontyCloud Launch IAM Security Optimization Capability

Partnership Delivers One-Click IAM Assessments to Help MSPs Expand Security Services and Client Value

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic partners k9 Security (a leader in cloud access governance solutions) and MontyCloud (2024 AWS Well-Architected AMER Top Impact Partner) today announced the launch of their jointly developed IAM Security Optimization capability. This new automated assessment feature is specifically designed to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) immediately expand their IAM security offerings and revenue, while strengthening their clients' AWS security posture.In today’s AI-driven cloud environments, IAM misconfigurations can create critical vulnerabilities in minutes, not months. As organizations adopt Generative AI and automation at scale, the need to rapidly identify and remediate IAM risks has never been more urgent. Customers are looking for proactive security partners who can keep pace.Many organizations have been caught in a cost-benefit gap. They are aware that security risks may exist, but the existing methods for finding and prioritizing these risks are too expensive to implement comprehensively.The IAM Security Optimization capability bridges that gap by fundamentally improving the economics of security service delivery. This dramatically reduces the cost of identifying critical security vulnerabilities, enabling MSP, Security, and CloudOps teams to resolve them quickly and economically.Now MSPs can quickly deliver actionable IAM assessments across customer environments and turn complex security challenges into clear, revenue-driving remediation services. By pairing automated insight with expert guidance, MSPs can meet today’s security demands and become trusted advisors in the era of AI."MSPs are under constant pressure to prove their value while growing their business,” said Sumant Dubey, VP of Engineering at MontyCloud. “The IAM Security Optimization assessment helps them do both - by turning a traditionally manual, resource-intensive process into a fully automated engine for uncovering security gaps and unlocking high-impact service opportunities across client environments."Key benefits of the IAM Security Optimization capability include:• Automated IAM Analysis: Generate actionable IAM security assessments for your AWS accounts, eliminating the need for manual account reviews by cloud specialists. This automation also enables regular monitoring to track security improvements over time.• Informed Stakeholders: Provide IT Operations and Engineering decision makers at MSP clients and account executives at MSPs with executive summaries and detailed technical findings - ensuring all stakeholders have the information they need.• Revenue Generation: Transform security gaps into billable project opportunities with clear remediation pathways and timeline recommendations.• Enhanced Client Relationships: Proactively identify and address real-world security risks before they become compliance issues or security incidents.• Maintain Compliance: Help clients maintain compliance with SOC2, PCI, HIPAA, and AWS Well-Architected Framework standards by automating review of core identity security controls for privileged users, unused users, and credential management.• Post-Migration Security: Identify stale or overly permissive roles and policies that may have been granted during workload migration, streamlining entitlement clean-up and establishment of least-privilege access.The assessment focuses on two areas that represent the highest-risk elements in most AWS environments:1. IAM Administrator Privileges: Identifying over-privileged accounts and unnecessary administrative access.2. Credential Management: Detecting stale API access keys for rotation or removal.MSPs can use the report to address fundamental questions being asked by their clients, such as:• What are the most critical IAM security risks in our AWS environment?• Which security issues should we prioritize for immediate remediation?• How has our security posture improved over time?• What specific steps should we take to enhance our cloud access governance?From there, clients can either engage their MSP for immediate remediation or use the intelligence for internal action, making security improvement both accessible and practical.“Making it easy to find and fix critical cloud security gaps for clients helps MSPs fulfill their security promises," said Stephen Kuenzli, Founder of k9 Security." Our automated security assessments identify profitable improvement opportunities, enabling MSPs to strengthen client security cost-effectively and generate predictable revenue from security services.”The IAM Security Optimization capability is fully integrated within MontyCloud, leveraging k9 Security's proven IAM access analyzer. This integration means MontyCloud’s existing MSP customers can begin generating assessments immediately, without purchasing additional tools, or needing cloud security specialists to interpret findings and prepare improvement proposals.MSPs interested in learning more can visit www.montycloud.com . Existing customers can access the new capability immediately through their MontyCloud dashboard.About k9 Security:k9 Security specializes in cloud access governance solutions that help organizations understand, monitor, and optimize their AWS access permissions. The company's platform provides comprehensive visibility into cloud access patterns and automated tools for maintaining least-privilege access across complex cloud environments. For more information, visit www.k9security.io About MontyCloud:MontyCloud, Inc. is a leading cloud operations platform that simplifies and optimizes cloud management. With a no-code, AI-driven approach, it accelerates cloud adoption for end-customers, cuts costs, and boosts efficiency while ensuring full visibility and control. With MontyCloud, partners can offer self-service access, streamline deployments, strengthen compliance, and automate operations—no extra IT resources required. For more information, visit www.montycloud.com and follow MontyCloud on LinkedIn

