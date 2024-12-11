k9 Security Expands Cloud Security Portfolio with Azure IAM Security Solution

k9’s Azure IAM solution helps partners accelerate delivery of identity security and access governance

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- k9 Security, a leader in cloud security solutions, has announced the launch of its Access Analyzer for Azure, extending its cloud security capabilities to Microsoft Azure environments.The solution helps organizations identify and manage identity security risks in Azure environments while preventing outages caused by expiring credentials. The solution is immediately available for OEM integration partners, with availability for direct customers planned for the first half of 2025.Organizations using Azure face significant challenges in maintaining secure cloud environments. The flexibility of Azure's RBAC system frequently leads to unintended role inheritance and excess permissions.Adding to these challenges, the management of service principal credentials – which can number in the hundreds – creates substantial operational risks, from potential security compromises to service outages caused by expired credentials. Without proper tooling, security and cloud teams lack the visibility needed to audit access effectively and make informed access governance decisions."Azure users told us that difficulty understanding who has access to Azure APIs and what credentials are being used causes subpar security, delays in delivery, and even outages. k9 Security enables cloud and security product companies to rapidly integrate proven identity security workflows into their platforms, helping their customers make better access governance decisions in Azure," said Stephen Kuenzli, CEO & Founder of k9 Security.The growing importance of cloud entitlement management is reflected in its widespread market adoption for security operations, identity governance, and access provisioning use cases.According to k9 Security's recent market analysis, CIEM continues to expand across cloud security categories, with 14 out of 27 companies (52%) in the Privileged Access Management (PAM) space and 10 out of 20 companies (50%) in Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) now integrating CIEM capabilities. This widespread integration signals CIEM's evolution from a specialized capability to an essential element of modern cloud security strategiesk9 Security's solution delivers comprehensive visibility through purpose-built views:1. The Principals view identifies Azure IAM admins while tracking creation time, last used time, MFA status, and active credential types.2. The Credentials view provides normalized information about credential validity periods and expiration timing.All reports are delivered securely to customer or partner-managed Amazon S3 buckets, enabling seamless integration with existing security workflows.Key capabilities of the k9 Security Access Analyzer for Azure include:• Rapid identification of unintended Azure IAM admins through k9's simplified access capability model that classifies 37 Authorization service permissions• Consolidated credential monitoring that normalizes and tracks all credentials for Microsoft Entra users and service principals in a single view• Proactive credential management with validity period tracking and expiration timing to enable preventive rotation before service outages• Purpose-built reports designed for consumption by both security products and human operators• Flexible deployment options including SaaS, partner-hosted, or customer-hosted integrations for OEM partnersThe k9 Security Access Analyzer for Azure is available through k9 Security's OEM program, enabling cloud and security product companies to accelerate their time to market with proven multi-cloud access governance capabilities.Now cloud security and governance OEMs can focus on building their differentiated workflows using entitlements instead of building a robust multi-cloud access analyzer.The program offers a comprehensive partnership approach, combining technical integration support, workflow design expertise, and user experience optimization to help partners deliver enhanced value to their customers across both Azure and AWS environments.Visit k9’s website to learn more about how k9 Security now simplifies IAM security for Azure About k9 Security: k9 Security specializes in cloud access governance solutions that help organizations manage identity security risks across multi-cloud environments. The company's solutions simplify complex cloud security challenges for both Azure and AWS, enabling organizations to maintain secure and compliant cloud environments.

