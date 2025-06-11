Submit Release
House Bill 200 Printer's Number 0561

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Sponsors

D. MILLER, O'MARA, POWELL, TOMLINSON, MIHALEK, PROBST, FIEDLER, SANCHEZ, VENKAT, KHAN, GUENST, BENHAM, McNEILL, MALAGARI, KENYATTA, DONAHUE, OTTEN, KINKEAD, HILL-EVANS, HOWARD, FRIEL, STEELE, HOHENSTEIN, SCHLOSSBERG, DALEY, DEASY, GREEN, FRANKEL, MADDEN, CERRATO, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BOROWSKI, PIELLI, INGLIS, MAYES, WEBSTER, WARREN, D. WILLIAMS, ISAACSON, BOYD, CIRESI, BELLMON, DOUGHERTY, PROKOPIAK, SCHWEYER, HARKINS, LABS, HANBIDGE, SOLOMON, WAXMAN, MULLINS, BRIGGS, RIVERA, SMITH-WADE-EL, CURRY, SHUSTERMAN, CEPHAS, SAPPEY, MARKOSEK, T. DAVIS, FREEMAN, GIRAL, SIEGEL, SALISBURY, TAKAC, RABB, KRAJEWSKI, BRENNAN, CARROLL

Short Title

An Act establishing the Family and Medical Leave Program, the Family and Medical Leave Fund and the Family and Medical Leave Advisory Board; conferring powers and imposing duties on the Department of Labor and Industry; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

The Family Care Act: Putting Pennsylvania Families and Small Businesses First

