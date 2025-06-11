House Bill 1406 Printer's Number 1609
PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Sponsors
RABB, BONNER, SANCHEZ, K.HARRIS, JAMES, HOWARD, HADDOCK, NEILSON, FREEMAN, BARGER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GALLAGHER, D. WILLIAMS, MAYES, FLEMING, CIRESI, DELLOSO, CEPHAS, HANBIDGE
Short Title
An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in forgery and fraudulent practices, providing for the offense of title or deed fraud and creating a cause of action.
Memo Subject
Protecting vulnerable homeowners from deed fraud
