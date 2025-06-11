Submit Release
House Bill 1406 Printer's Number 1609

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Sponsors

RABB, BONNER, SANCHEZ, K.HARRIS, JAMES, HOWARD, HADDOCK, NEILSON, FREEMAN, BARGER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GALLAGHER, D. WILLIAMS, MAYES, FLEMING, CIRESI, DELLOSO, CEPHAS, HANBIDGE

An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in forgery and fraudulent practices, providing for the offense of title or deed fraud and creating a cause of action.

Protecting vulnerable homeowners from deed fraud

