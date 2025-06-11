House Bill 804 Printer's Number 1625

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Sponsors HANBIDGE, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, KHAN, CIRESI, SANCHEZ, HADDOCK, WARREN, CONKLIN, FREEMAN, WEBSTER, CERRATO, GREEN, GILLEN

Short Title An Act amending the act of March 28, 1984 (P.L.150, No.28), known as the Automobile Lemon Law, further providing for definitions and for repair obligations; and applying the act to recreational vehicles.

Memo Subject Including RV’s and Campers in the Automobile Lemon Law

Generated 06/11/2025 09:11 PM

